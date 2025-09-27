You can get free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft for a limited time — I didn't see this Dragon Ball Z collab coming
Minecraft and Dragon Ball Z are partnering for in-game DLC, starting with Super Saiyan Hair that's free for a limited time.
During Minecraft LIVE Sept. 2025, an upcoming partnership with Dragon Ball Z was teased, but in the best way ever.
For a limited time, Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can get one free Super Saiyan Hair Character Creator item. This Dragon Ball Z hair will be free to claim until November 4, 2025, at 10am PT. After that, players will have to purchase it if they want it.
More details about the Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z partnership will be revealed later this year, so we at Windows Central will keep an eye out for any more news regarding this collaboration.
Minecraft has been doing collabs with several different franchises, and I'm excited for that to continue
Over the last few years, Minecraft has done collaborations with several different franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Mario, Hello Kitty and Friends, and many more. The special content made with these partnerships brings additional fun to the game, along with new objects and items.
Minecraft continues to be one of the most played games in the world, so it isn't too surprising that more partnerships are still being planned for the game. Now, I didn't see this collab with Dragon Ball Z coming, but I'm happy that it is on the horizon and slated to release later this year.
Obviously, we haven't seen everything that is officially coming with the Dragon Ball Z content, but it looks like there are some fun skins, including Goku with this iconic clothing and spikey black hair.
I'll be shocked if we don't see some fun emotes with iconic Dragon Ball Z poses in there as well, but we'll have to wait and find out to know for sure.
Of course, whenever a game gets a fun collab, it makes my mind wander and think about other fun partnerships that could happen down the line, so I started daydreaming about future Minecraft partnerships.
Given that Microsoft owns Minecraft's Mojang Studios, it would be fun to see more Xbox character crossovers, from series such as Spyro the Dragon, World of Warcraft, or even Fallout.
I'd love to run around as The Ghoul, accompanied by my blocky Dogmeat companion, as we take down Creepers, Zombies, and more.
In case you didn't already know, a Minecraft Master Chief Mash-Up Pack already exists, and there was even a Banjo-Kazooie skin pack DLC during the Xbox 360 era, so just about anything is possible.
For now, we'll have to wait and see what the upcoming Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC has in store for us and dream of what other franchises may come to the sandbox game down the road.
But before I sign off, I just want to remind Bedrock Edition players to get your Super Saiyan Hair Character Creator item while it's free. If you wait until after November 4th at 10am PT, your only option will be to purchase it.
Have fun mining and crafting, and enjoy the other exciting new developments revealed during the latest Minecraft LIVE.
