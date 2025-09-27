Minecraft's 'Copper Age' update is only days away! — Get ready for copper golems, automatic chest sorting, and so much more
During Minecraft Live, we learned that the Copper Age update is releasing on September 30, 2025.
During Minecraft Live Sept. 2025, we finally learned that the "Copper Age" update will be releasing on Sept. 30, 2025 — that's only three days away!
In true Minecraft fashion, this update brings with it a wide set of new features, not just the ability for Copper things to oxidize and turn green. One thing's sure, there are a lot of new objects and features for players to check out.
Everything in Minecraft's 'Copper Age' update
Below is a quick list of all of the new features coming to Minecraft with the 'Copper Age' update.
My colleague Zachary Boddy previously detailed everything that makes Minecraft's 'Copper Age' update worthwhile, so if you want a detailed dive into everything this update has to offer, you can go to that article.
- Oxidizing copper objects: Lightning rods, lanterns, torches, chains, bars, and just about anything made out of copper can oxidize and turn green. You can keep oxidizing objects orange using wax, if desired.
- Copper golems: Organizational creatures that are summoned using carved pumpkins and copper. They help organize your chests by putting similar items near each other. However, if wax isn't applied regularly to your copper golems, they will oxidize and turn into statues. When they turn into a statue, they will strike a pose. You can connect a redstone comparator to your copper golems to create contraptions.
- Iron golems are sweet to copper golems: When the larger iron golems meet copper golems, they will gift them a flower, which the copper golem will store on their head. Awww!
- Copper chest: This new block oxidizes just like other copper things if it isn't waxed. You can get your first copper chest by summoning a copper golem. As expected, copper golems will keep copper chests organized.
- Copper tools and weapons: This new tier of equipment doesn't oxidize. The tools offer speed and durability that's somewhere between iron and stone. Meanwhile, copper armor is more durable than leather but less so than iron.
- Shelves: Get ready to show off your treasures in a more organized way with shelf blocks, which can display up to three items at once. You can also power shelves using redstone to more quickly swap items from shelves into your inventory.
Minecraft is the game that keeps on giving
Few games have continued to get update after update like Minecraft has, and it's honestly very impressive. But then, I would expect nothing less for the most played game in the world.
It's fun new content like that that gives loyal fans even more reasons to keep playing, while giving anyone who's taken a break a reason to dive back in.
I'm personally looking forward to the fun new decorating effects that oxidizing copper will bring to my creations. In fact, with Halloween approaching, I'm getting a hankering to create a haunted mansion filled with green lanterns, chains, and bars. Vibrant orange pumpkins and flames will stand out really nicely against that color scheme, too. I can't wait to get started!
Of course, being able to more easily organize my items with the help of those adorable little copper golems and shelves will make it a lot more convenient to store my various treasures and mined goods. Not to mention, when I decide I want to craft things or want to head out fully stocked on adventures, it will be easier to find the things I need.
Thankfully, we don't have all that long to wait until the 'Copper Age' update comes to Minecraft on Sept 30, 2025.
