Avowed's Patch 1.3.0 drops with some massive changes and a commitment for post-launch support.

If you've yet to get your fill of the world of Avowed, there's good news. The Avowed team from Obsidian Entertainment has shared that the studio is committed to continuing support for the game in the upcoming year.

In a post on the Obsidian Entertainment forums, the team thanked players for submitting reports, feedback, and suggestions, sharing that the time and effort players were putting into sharing their experiences was valuable insight.

Avowed - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Obsidian revealed plans to release a content roadmap for Avowed that will share some of the team's plans for the game in the coming year.

The post also stated: "Our team is committed to ongoing support, and we’re always looking for ways to improve. Your input is key to help us refine and expand Avowed, and we are excited to keep rolling out updates. Within the next few weeks, we are going to be releasing a roadmap that will go over some of the plans we have that will be coming to the game over the upcoming year, so keep your eyes peeled!"

The announcement was part of a detailed list of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments in Avowed's latest update, Patch 1.3.0. Some community requested features, including improved accessibility, HUD customization, and additional talent points for players at level 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30.

There's also no need for a new save file to benefit from the talent point boost. Players who are already past the listed levels will still receive the additional talent points.

Screenshot of Avowed showing an archer firing an arrow. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The full list of Community Requested Features in Patch 1.3.0 for Avowed is here:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The player will now receive an additional talent point at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30. Players with save files past those levels will receive the additional points.

High Contrast Documents: New option increases font size and applies bold styling to all documents, tutorials, in-game pop-ups, and the ledger's quest tab.

Walk Toggle: Players using mouse and keyboard can now toggle between walking and running.

HUD Customization: HUD Toggle Keybind: A new keybind (default: Backslash) hides all HUD elements for cleaner screenshots. HUD Opacity Slider: Adjust the transparency of the HUD to your preference.

Camera & Compass Options: Third-Person FOV Slider: Added to Graphics Settings. Static Compass Option: Players can now lock the compass to always point North instead of rotating.

Controller & Input Improvements: Full support for customizing controller keybinds.



Avowed Patch 1.3.0 notes

The new features come along with a handful of stability fixes for crashes and major issues. Before reading further, please be aware that there may be story spoilers for Avowed below!

Fixed a rare crash when switching music during level transitions.

Xbox App (PC) Launch Crash Fixed: No longer crashes with error 0xc0000005.

Fixed a save data issue causing crashes related to encounter spawning enemies with save/loading.

Resolved a Fast Travel crash that could sometimes occur.

Addressed a rare crash affecting ROG Ally and Intel-integrated laptops.

Main menu frame rate is now capped to prevent crashes and hardware issues.

Adjusted collision on all winch assets to improve performance.

Centered the UI indicator on each illusory object.

Character creation options now have consistent translations in Polish.

Marius's offer to train the player is now more easily accessible through conversation.

The Ledger's Documents tab no longer displays debug text on the header for Lore while playing in French.

Tuned variables for tracking the player's influence on The Voice to improve reactivity.

General Stability & Fixes: Resolved issues with respawning enemies, such as the Sporeking reappearing after being killed. Fixed unkillable Dreamthralls outside of Thirdborn. Fixed an issue where Ryngrim's rotating wheel would shift when the game was out of focus.

UI and Localization Fixes: Gjeda’s Journal no longer contains duplicate entries when playing in French. The description for the food item Saucco now displays correctly in all languages. Medical Supplies quest item now has the correct icon.



More Avowed gameplay. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In addition to all the new bug fixes, there are also the following UI fixes, miscellaneous adjustments, and general improvements:

A "new item" indicator will now appear subcategories in the ledger to help guide players to the entries they have not read yet.

Added a "Next Tip" prompt for loading screens.

Added a visual indicator for progress when uploading saves to Xbox Cloud.

Adra Shard now uses the intended item icon.

An inventory count for adra will now be displayed when viewing it in a store.

Buff icons from Food no longer appear cut off if the player has several buffs active at once.

Changing subtitle size will now update immediately if the player is in a conversation.

Changing the game's Language in Settings no longer requires the "Apply" prompt to be selected twice.

Companion abilities will no longer auto-bind to slots which have already been bound by the player.

Disabled the ability to open the ledger when the player is dead or incapacitated briefly during Second Wind.

Full-screen tutorials now display properly during a new game, even if they had been seen in a previous save.

In the rare event of loading an incompatible save, the Main Menu's Continue button will now display a warning.

Marius' abilities now have the correct respec cost.

Mouse 4/5 buttons can now be bound to actions.

Remove allowance of Emojis during name creation for Xbox.

Removed the "removed from inventory" prompt every time the player uses a throwable.

Shopkeepers will no longer get rid of items you have sold to them.

The description for the food item Saucco now has the correct string in all languages.

The HUD will no longer persist when leaving or entering a Party Camp.

The input for canceling the throw of a grenade will now properly update to the correct input if the player changed rebound "Interact".

The player can no longer continuously spend money on respecing companion points without actually allocating any.

The player now retains temporary status effects/buffs from consumables when entering another map.

The player will no longer become stuck in a blocking state after opening the Action Radial while blocking.

The quest item Medical Supplies now uses the correct item icon.

The setting "Use Xbox Saves" is now hidden when playing on an Xbox or via the Xbox app on PC, as using Xbox Saves is always required on these platforms.

The text for equipping a weapon from the inventory is no longer cut off when playing with different Text Size settings.

Updated Radial Menu for keyboard to use non-customizable keys 1 - 6 keys for binding abilities to the quick action bar. This is to prevent conflicting inputs from happening.

Updated text formatting for the descriptions of game difficulty options.

Upscaling no longer defaults to DLSS every time the game is launched.

Using ESC will now return the player to the previous page in in the Action Radial instead of always closing it.

A facial hair option the player can choose for their Envoy no longer stretches abnormally during cutscenes.

Adjusted Fog and lighting in shanty town.

Adjusted some godlike features to not clip with the player's head.

Adjusted some hairstyles to not clip with the player's head.

Blocking with a weapon now uses the correct SFX when playing in first-person.

Corrected clothing materials on Merchant Alonya's outfit.

Dreamthrall Bears no longer pop in textures when viewed from afar.

Enabled Ray Tracing for character hair to improve the appearance of character shadows.

Fix visuals in terrain around Lake Lacuna.

For windows platform, it now sets the default graphics upscaling value to an upscaling that is supported by the computer it is running on.

Improved the heat warping effect of air above lava.

In Ryngrim's Domain, the rotating wheel behind Ryngrim no longer changes position when game is out of focus.

Modified rendering of background assets in the Garden to improve performance.

NPCs in Naku Tedek now have the proper arm appearances.

Optimized certain lights in the Garden to improve performance.

Optimized Ice Wand AOE visual effects to improve performance.

Optimized the visual effects on Clear Out to improve performance.

Optimized the visual effects on Fan of Flames to improve performance.

Optimized the visual effects on Jolting Touch to improve performance on higher FPS modes.

Optimized the visual effects on Spirit Lance to improve performance.

Optimized the visual effects on the weapon 'Emerald Splitter' to improve performance.

Returning Storm rank 3, now consistently displays it's visual effects.

Summoned Earth Blights now more consistently display their visual effects.

The Aurochs-Skin Grimoire now includes the proper sigils on its pages.

The screen no longer flickers and stretches when charging an attack with ranged weapons.

Yatzli's voiceover no longer abruptly cuts off during a conversation with her in The Garden.

Screenshot of Avowed. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Players should also notice significant improvements in different regions of Avowed, ranging from improved sound effects and new ambient sound effects to fixed rendering issues on various props.

Trap areas that could cause the player to become stuck in various regions have now been fixed. Voice lines have been updated to use correct formatting and syntax, and bugs causing "Quest available" icons to show even when the quest was inaccessible are all also part of the latest fix.

The patch notes for update 1.3.0 for Avowed were so long, according to Obsidian, that it ran into errors being posted on some platforms because of character limits. The entire set of patch notes, including all spoilers, can be found on the Obsidian forums.

Avowed is developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy Avowed at no extra cost as part of their subscription service.