Quantum Break disappearing from Xbox Game Pass is a complicated licensing issue

What you need to know

Quantum Break is a 2016 game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

A recent listing in the Xbox Game Pass home tab showed that Quantum Break was leaving Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has confirmed that Quantum Break should return to the service after resolving licensing issues.

If you've been worried about losing access to one of the more unique games in Microsoft's gaming subscription library, your fears might be eased at least a little.

Microsoft confirmed to Xbox Dynasty (opens in new tab) that a recent listing on the Xbox Game Pass tab, which showed that the 2016 action-adventure title Quantum Break was leaving the service, is pending due to 'current licensing issues.' Negotiations are apparently underway already, and if resolved, the game is expected to return.

Quantum Break's combat is just as satisfying as Remedy's follow-up entry, Control. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

A handful of first-party games, such as Forza, have left Xbox Game Pass due to licensing restrictions. Details of what this means for Quantum Break in the long term are scarce, but we have reached out directly to Microsoft and will expand with any further information as and when we hear from them.

Windows Central take

As a first-party Xbox game, losing Quantum Break from Game Pass makes little sense. Not only that, but Remedy's time-bending shooter holds a special place in my heart, and I'd be sad to see it disappear over licensing issues. However, Remedy had trouble with Alan Wake's American Nightmare DLC being removed from sales related to licensed music, which was eventually resolved.

I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the same resolution will be found for Quantum Break, but more of an explanation from Microsoft or Remedy would be more comforting. Losing an iconic game for what is presumably music will likely keep happening with games loaded with licensed tracks as we move into an all-digital future. Either way, you should play Quantum Break immediately.

- Ben Wilson