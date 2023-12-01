Rockstar's early Christmas present to us all is the GTA 6 trailer, and now we know when

What you need to know

At long last we have a date for the first trailer of the most anticipated game in history.

Rockstar previously told us to expect the first look at the next GTA game in December, and now we know when.

Set an alarm for 9 a.m. ET on December 5.

Santa Rockstar is delivering early this year, as gamers across the globe finally have their first concrete details on GTA 6. OK, it's only the exact time and date for the first trailer, and we still don't even know for sure it's called GTA 6. But get ready folks, it's coming.

pic.twitter.com/BguwiJokQtDecember 1, 2023 See more

So set your alarms, book a day off work, 9 a.m. ET on December 5 you need to be in front of some kind of device with a screen. If there was a day the internet will break, it's going to be December 5.

What we know so far about GTA 6 (spoiler: not a lot)

This is not GTA 6 by the way. (Image credit: Take-Two Interactive)

So, what do we know already, and what can we expect? Officially, everything written above. We know there's a new GTA game, and we know now that its first trailer is coming on December 5. We're waiting to see the trailer to get any official details on the game, the setting, even the name. We're all calling it GTA 6 but Rockstar, as yet, has not.

We have a full explainer on what you need to know about GTA 6 but honestly, right now, it's more a case of what we don't know. But toss it into your bookmarks, because if you can't get away to watch the trailer, we'll be tossing all of the details into there.

There have, of course, been leaks in the past, most notably that notorious leak of extremely early testing footage. It's also assumed thanks to credible leakers that the setting is going to be a modernized version of Vice City. But it's all speculation until we see it.

On a personal note, this truly is one of my most anticipated games, well, ever. I've been playing GTA since the very first game, and while I've never got into GTA Online, I've loved every single one of the main games. GTA V was the last time I did a midnight launch outside a store in the freezing cold to get my hands on a copy as early as humanly possible. You know, in the olden days when we used to go and buy our games on discs.

This time around I'll just be sat in my house, warm and cozy, waiting for the clock to hit the magical hour. But you can bet I'll be there, just like I'll be there at 9 a.m. ET on December 5. It's about to be the biggest gamer watch party of all time.