Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, is making quite the shake-up, bringing in several new people at Xbox while a couple of others leave the brand.

In a memo viewed by Windows Central, Sharma stating:

“We need to evolve how we work and how we are organized across our platform. Right now, it is too hard to ship impact quickly; we spend too much time inward instead of with the community; and we lack the capability we need in some key areas."

This comes after a less-than-ideal performance in Xbox’s earnings report last month, with Xbox down across the board. With all of this in mind, let’s go over just what, or rather who is getting shaken up, and to keep things as straightforward as possible, I’ll do it in a table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name New role Where they came from Jared Palmer Member of technical staff at Xbox, working on product, engineering, developer tools, infrastructure, and matters of “taste” Microsoft CoreAI and GitHub Tim Allen Design lead at Xbox Microsoft CoreAI and GitHub Jonathan McKay Head of growth at Xbox Microsoft CoreAI Evan Chaki Leader of a forward-deployed engineering team focused on simplifying development and ending repetitive work Microsoft CoreAI David Schloss Lead for Xbox’s subscription and cloud business Instacart

As you can see, quite a few people are coming in from Microsoft CoreAI, where Asha Sharma served as product president before becoming CEO of Xbox. Interestingly, Sharma is also reaching even further back into her career by bringing in David Schloss from Instacart.

Commenting on these new hires, Sharma said to staffers: "This is an important time for Xbox. Our goal with this change is simple: build a platform that is affordable, personal, and open by staying close to the work and the people we serve. We will continue to add the capabilities needed to get there."

Various Microsoft staples are remaining in their posts, including hardware engineering legends like Jason Ronald, Jason Beaumont, and Ashley McKissick.

While the hires look very AI-oriented on the surface, they're actually more platform and dev tool oriented. The work the individuals did at Microsoft's CoreAI team is what made Microsoft's AI products one of the few that are actually generating profits. Platform polish, hyperscaling access and user growth, and giving customers and developers what they're actually asking for represents the goal with these changes.

Rapidity is the name of the game, and with SteamOS breathing down Windows' neck, rapidity is absolutely paramount.

Xbox hardware faces a tough future. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Leaving Xbox, on the other hand, is Kevin Gammill, the corporate vice president working on Xbox user experiences, and Roanne Sones, the corporate vice president for Xbox devices and ecosystem. Sources familiar with these departures tell us that Sones had been planning to step down before Sharma joined Xbox.

Sones was responsible for Xbox hardware all up, coming across from Windows' OEM layer. Sones developed Xbox's push towards PC, opening up the possibility of more Xbox-branded OEM devices like the Xbox Ally.

RELATED: To save Xbox, Asha Sharma needs to defeat Microsoft itself

It is quite the shake-up, and one that's not unexpected with the change of CEO. It does show Sharma's fast acting nature, and willingness to make changes at Xbox, something the company is in desperate need of.

Whether or not Microsoft is willing to stay the course and give Xbox the runway it needs to repair the damage of its disastrous decisions over the past few years, wholly remains to be seen.

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