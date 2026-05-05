“We need to evolve”: Xbox CEO overhauls leadership as Xbox's hardware future looks increasingly bleak

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Asha Sharma is reshaping Xbox leadership, bringing in new faces from CoreAI and Instacart as the brand looks to move faster.

A composited image of Asha Sharma seated in front of a large illuminated Xbox logo on a clean gradient background.
Asha Sharma, Xbox's CEO (Image credit: Future | Edited with Gemini)

Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, is making quite the shake-up, bringing in several new people at Xbox while a couple of others leave the brand.

In a memo viewed by Windows Central, Sharma stating:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Name

New role

Where they came from

Jared Palmer

Member of technical staff at Xbox, working on product, engineering, developer tools, infrastructure, and matters of “taste”

Microsoft CoreAI and GitHub

Tim Allen

Design lead at Xbox

Microsoft CoreAI and GitHub

Jonathan McKay

Head of growth at Xbox

Microsoft CoreAI

Evan Chaki

Leader of a forward-deployed engineering team focused on simplifying development and ending repetitive work

Microsoft CoreAI

David Schloss

Lead for Xbox’s subscription and cloud business

Instacart

As you can see, quite a few people are coming in from Microsoft CoreAI, where Asha Sharma served as product president before becoming CEO of Xbox. Interestingly, Sharma is also reaching even further back into her career by bringing in David Schloss from Instacart.

Commenting on these new hires, Sharma said to staffers: "This is an important time for Xbox. Our goal with this change is simple: build a platform that is affordable, personal, and open by staying close to the work and the people we serve. We will continue to add the capabilities needed to get there."

Various Microsoft staples are remaining in their posts, including hardware engineering legends like Jason Ronald, Jason Beaumont, and Ashley McKissick.

While the hires look very AI-oriented on the surface, they're actually more platform and dev tool oriented. The work the individuals did at Microsoft's CoreAI team is what made Microsoft's AI products one of the few that are actually generating profits. Platform polish, hyperscaling access and user growth, and giving customers and developers what they're actually asking for represents the goal with these changes.

Rapidity is the name of the game, and with SteamOS breathing down Windows' neck, rapidity is absolutely paramount.

An official wallpaper of Xbox consoles against a galactic background.

Xbox hardware faces a tough future. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Leaving Xbox, on the other hand, is Kevin Gammill, the corporate vice president working on Xbox user experiences, and Roanne Sones, the corporate vice president for Xbox devices and ecosystem. Sources familiar with these departures tell us that Sones had been planning to step down before Sharma joined Xbox.

Sones was responsible for Xbox hardware all up, coming across from Windows' OEM layer. Sones developed Xbox's push towards PC, opening up the possibility of more Xbox-branded OEM devices like the Xbox Ally.

RELATED: To save Xbox, Asha Sharma needs to defeat Microsoft itself

It is quite the shake-up, and one that's not unexpected with the change of CEO. It does show Sharma's fast acting nature, and willingness to make changes at Xbox, something the company is in desperate need of.

Whether or not Microsoft is willing to stay the course and give Xbox the runway it needs to repair the damage of its disastrous decisions over the past few years, wholly remains to be seen.

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Adam Hales
Adam Hales
Contributor

Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.

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