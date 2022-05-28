Would you buy an Xbox streaming device?

Microsoft recently confirmed that it's working on an Xbox streaming device codenamed Keystone. The news came after years of rumors about a streaming device made by Microsoft's gaming team. The device would focus on Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing gamers to stream titles through the web similarly to what's currently available on iOS, Android, and the web.

Presumably, the streaming hardware would be more affordable than purchasing an Xbox Series X or other hardware powerful enough to play the best Xbox games locally. It's also likely that the device would be smaller than the current consoles on the market.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," said a Microsoft spokesperson to Windows Central.

The exact form of that device is not yet known. Microsoft didn't say if Keystone would be a stick, dongle, or box. There are some rumors circulating around the web about the form factor of the device, but we've yet to nail anything down.

But for now, the exact form factor of the hardware isn't important. We want to know if you'd be interested in buying a streaming device built specifically for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A smaller and more affordable Xbox streaming device would provide a new entry into living room-based gaming. It could also be a nice piece of kit for traveling. On the other hand, gamers may prefer to purchase an Xbox One S, which supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and still has the option to play games locally.

Which side do you fall on? Let us know in the poll above. As a reminder, comments are temporarily unavailable on Windows Central. For this poll, please reach out to me on Twitter or jump into our official Discord channel.