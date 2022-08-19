Xbox confirms Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass

What you need to know

Death Stranding is a game developed by Kojima Productions and published by PlayStation Studios as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Death Stranding later came to PC with 505 Games publishing the PC version, with an enhanced edition also arriving on PS5 and PC.

Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on Aug. 23, 2022.

The PC Game Pass Twitter account has had fun with changing its profile picture to shots of Death Stranding seemingly for no reason. After some tongue-in-cheek teasing, we've finally got confirmation.

Microsoft and Kojima Productions shared on Friday that Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on Aug. 23, 2022. You can take a look at the trailer for the PC Game Pass launch below:

Death Stranding first launched in 2019 as a PS4 exclusive before coming to PC in 2020. An enhanced version titled Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched on PS5 and PC at a later date.

While PlayStation Studios is the publisher for the PlayStation console versions of the game, 505 Games published the PC versions, as this game predated Sony's current push into PC gaming.

Earlier in the year, Microsoft and Hideo Kojima shared at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios are teaming up for a new Cloud-based title, though few details are currently known.

In our review of Death Stranding on PC, we noted that it might be the definitive way to play the game, with high frame rate and ultrawide monitor support. Games Editor Carli Velocci also wrote that due to the pandemic, some of the themes in Death Stranding seem more relevant than ever before.