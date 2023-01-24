Xbox Game Pass hit "new highs," with the platform hitting 120M monthly active users

What you need to know

Microsoft announced its FY23 Q2 earnings this morning.

Although there was a 13% decline in revenue versus last year, Game Pass subscriptions are reaching "new highs".

The platform reportedly hit 120 million active users during the last quarter.

This morning, Microsoft reported its FY23 Q2 earnings which included a 13% decline in revenue compared to this same period last year. However, it doesn't all seem to be bad news as Microsoft also, "saw new highs for Game Pass subscriptions, game streaming hours, and monthly active devices. And monthly active users surpassed a record 120 million during the quarter," as stated by Frank X. Shaw, Microsoft's lead communications manager, via Twitter.

It's not surprising that Xbox Game Pass has been doing so well over the last few months as it's one of the best game streaming services currently available, offering a wide range of classic and modern games to subscribers. It's also worth noting that Microsoft expected its earnings to go down this year following the unprecedented demand for gaming over the last couple of years brought on by the pandemic.

During the holidays, the Xbox Series X|S sold well and there are several upcoming Xbox games to keep people coming back to the console. So seeing the number of Xbox Game Pass active users go up is right in line with this information.

We'll be getting even more news on what to expect for Xbox this year when the Xbox Developer_Direct takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The presentation will focus on at least one big update for an existing Xbox game as well as information for three upcoming Xbox games. Perhaps the thing that really makes this showcase interesting is that members from each of the developers behind the games will be there to talk about their projects. At any rate, it's looking like it could be a good year for Xbox Game Pass users.