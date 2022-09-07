Xbox Series X|S update adds party chat noise suppression and more

What you need to know

A recent update for Xbox Series X and S consoles adds noise suppression in party chats.

The optional feature will remove unwanted noise, such as clicking, breathing, and background noise.

The same update adds the ability to start a game right away when viewing a friend's shared captures.

Even if you like to party hearty, sometimes it's nice to party quietly. The most recent Xbox update will help you do just that, as it brings party chat noise suppression. The feature will remove unwanted noise, such as clicks, breathing, and background noise. The same update also allows jumping straight into games when viewing shared captures.

While some of the best Xbox headsets feature noise cancellation, there are many headsets without it. The new noise suppression feature for Xbox should eliminate background noise and distractions, even for those that don't have premium headsets.

Here's the changelog from Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Party chat noise suppression

We’ve added noise suppression to parties on Xbox Series X|S consoles to help remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties.

If you want to keep some types of background noise in your parties, like music, you can also turn noise suppression off. Just open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Options. There you can enable or disable noise suppression.

Jump into a game from your friends' shared captures

Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their mobile device or PC with cloud gaming. (Some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cloud gaming.) Just tap Play and start playing directly in a browser, straight from a shared clip.

Microsoft outlined the steps to receive the update: