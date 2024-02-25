"As of today, my wishlist on my Xbox account has been completely deleted. Gone." Xbox users lose years of wishlist data, is it a bug or is it a feature?

What you need to know

Xbox users are reporting that their entire wishlists are being wiped of games they have added, and isn't saving new games either.

This issue appears to be affecting both consoles and the Xbox store website.

It is not yet clear if this is a bug or intentional, we have reached out to Microsoft for comment.

In 2022, Xbox introduced a wishlist notification system, to the joy of players who'd been asking for the service. The wishlist function allows users to add games, apps, movies, and TV shows that they want to a wish list, and share it with their friends and family — and most importantly can also receive notifications when items on their wish list go on sale. Well until now, as many Xbox users are reporting that their wishlists have been completely wiped.



The loss of wishlists appears to have first been reported around two days ago according to this Reddit thread and has been noticed by more Xbox gamers as the weekend has gone on. Managing Editor Jez Corden asked on X how many users had experienced this problem, and got nearly 300 replies from unhappy Xbox users in less than two hours.

Have you had your Xbox Store wishlist wiped?February 25, 2024 See more

Xbox wishlists wiped, and unable to rebuild

(Image credit: u/Vanishedspartan on Reddit)

Many have reported losing up to 200 games and movies from their wishlist, but perhaps the most concerning thing is they are unable to rebuild their lists. If you add games to your list and exit the store, when you return the list is wiped again.



Reddit user KeyHole12 commented "I went to go purchase something that was on sale on my wishlist, and when I went to the deals section, I didn't see the column for the games that were on sale on my wishlist. So I went to the lists to see that my wishlist was empty. So I quickly started to fill it back up with what I remembered was on it, but when I exited and came back to it, it was emptied again." A quick glance over the Xbox Support Twitter/X page also shows a bunch of users tagging Xbox but no official response about this. Xbox users have also posted in the official Microsoft Community forums, and it seems Xbox Ambassadors are just as in the dark about the issue.

(Image credit: X)

A glimmer of hope that this is just a bug is that some users have reported still receiving the notifications they normally would with their wishlist intact. " Ironically it popped up with '2 games on your wishlist are on sale!' And when I went to it, it's empty. The notification gives me the feeling it's just a bug, where it's all still there but we just can't see it for some reason."



The issue seems to affect consoles, PC, and the Xbox store currently, and might be related to other errors users reported over the weekend such as receiving emails for refunds processed months beforehand and having issues redeeming codes in the Microsoft store. We have contacted Microsoft for comment, but we may not get a response today as it is the weekend.