Grounded: List of enemy bugs, creatures, mobs, monsters, and where to find them

Grounded is a survival sandbox game from Obsidian, set in someone's back yard. Players choose one of four teens who have been shrunk down to the size of an ant, and must survive by scavenging items from their surroundings, or "borrowed" from vanquished (vanqsquished?) enemies. As the game encroaches on its 1.0 release, the list of creepy crawlies that can be found around the yard has grown exponentionally.

Here is the (still!) growing list of critters, creepy and otherwise, we've found in Grounded so far.

Grounded — Harmless mobs

Harmless mobs in Grounded are usually small and fearful critters that flee on-sight, or will attempt to flee if you try to attack them. Others are simply helpless, and can be smushed for materials and often food as well.

Name Details Loot Grub Grubs are protein-filled worm-like bois that dig around underground. You can extract them with a shovel when you see something digging. Find them easily at the oak tree. Grub Hide, Grub Goop, Raw Grub Meat Aphid Aphids scurry around creating honeydew, and are the favorite food of ladybugs. And well, now you too. They can be found everywhere. Raw aphid meat Weevil Weevils are shy critters that often get attacked by, well, everything. They can be found in grassy areas. Raw Weevil Meat, Weevil Nose Water Boatman Water Boatman is a creature that is only found in the pond biome. They occasionally rise to the surface to snatch some air, and carry around an air bubble on their belly. Water boatman fin Tadpole Tadpoles are smal creatures that look like eels with big eyes. Tadpoles are only found in the pond biome north of the Oak tree. Raw tadpole meat Meaty Gnat Meaty gnats are thick boy variants of typical gnats that can be found around the trash heap. Gnat fuzz, Raw gnat meat Scarab These completely harmless but incredibly fast little bug can be found scurrying about the upper yard. Twinkling shell Crow The Crow can be an ominous figure, but it does not attack the player in any way. It can be seen resting on various points of interest throughout the map. Crow feather

Grounded — Neutral mobs

Neutral mobs aren't aggressive, but will attack if you upset them. Some even link up with other friends, leading to sticky situations potentially. Be careful if you plan to engage!

Name Details Loot Red Worker Ant Worker ants can be seen all over the place, attacking other insects for food, and farming honeydew. These bugs can be found all over the place. Red Ant Parts, Red Ant Mandibles Black Worker Ant Black worker ants are heartier than their red counterparts and often patrol the outer reaches of the yard, as well as the black anthill. Black ant head, Black ant part Ladybug Ladybugs roam around, knocking down grass stems and munching on aphids. They're pretty nasty if you upset them, though, so be weary. You can find them near the pond at the oak tree, but they roam all over. Ladybug head, Ladybug part Bee Bees can be found all over Grounded, flying high above the grass, buzzing around flowers and pathing around the sky, but are most common near the picnic table. If provoked, they will attack, and they pack and absolute wallop! Pollen, Bee fuzz, Bee stinger Firefly Fireflies can be found hovering or grazing around the flooded zone at night, or asleep in the flower bed during the day. Glow goo, Iridescent scale Sickly Roly Poly Found in the grasslands to the west, the sickly roly poly is weakened by its surrounded but once agitated they can pack just as much of a punch as their healthier buddies. Tough gunk, Roly poly part Roly Poly These are one of the largest bugs in the yard and feature a moveset similar to the ladybug. However, when rolled into a defensive position it can recover health. Tough gunk, Roly poly part, Roly poly shell

Grounded — Aggressive mobs

Aggressive mobs are the ones that are truly nasty, and must be avoided if you don't wish to end up in a bitter fight to the death. Some are easier to kill than others. Mites are aggressive, but are also squishy as heck. On the other side of the spectrum, Wolf Spiders will ruin your day if you hang around for too long. For the bigger critters, you may need higher level weapons and armor or even special augmentations.

Name Details Mite Mites are small spider-like creatures that like to bite off more than they can chew. Easily squished with any weapon. You can find lots near the rake on the West side of the map. Mite fuzz Infected Mite Infected Mites are more powerful than their red cousins, and cause poisonous wounds when they bite. They can be found in the chemical-blasted area in the north west. Mite fuzz, fungal growth Infected Weevil Unlike regular Weevils, Infected Weevils will rush you and then explode, having been infected with some kind of spore fungus. They can be found in the north west chemical-ridden area of the map. Fungal growth, weevil nose Infected Gnat These are regular gnats parasitically infested cousins. While they're little more than a nuisance, enough of them can gang up on you with friends to pose a hazard. Fungal growth, Gnat fuzz, Raw gnat meat Infected Ladybug These lumbering beasts feature all the terrifying body power of a typical ladybug, while also launching spores of fungi with explosive damage at players. Fungal growth, Ladybug head, Ladybug part Dust Mite Dust mites behave like a hybrid of lawn mites and infected lawn mites. They are often found around Black worker ants, whom they will agitate and cause to attack the player. Dust mite fuzz Spiderling Often found inside spider dens or eggs, these squishy spider babies die quick, but can swarm too. They can be found in the spider nest near the rake on the west side of the map. Web fiber Red Soldier Ant Found inside ant hills, Red Soldier Ants are far more powerful than Worker Ants, with powerful attacks that require armor to withstand. There's an ant hill near the oak tree. Red ant parts, Red ant head, Red ant mandibles Black Soldier Ant Black soldier ants often guard areas with a high amount of human made resources in addition to the black ant hill. Black ant parts, Black ant head, Black ant mandibles Stinkbug These angry beetles will chase you down and spray poisonous acid clouds before trying to munch you to death. Arrows are a good option against them. They can be found in the chemical spill affected area known as The Haze, and you may want to craft a gas mask before getting too close.. Stinkbug part, Stinkbug gas sack Green Shield Bug These dangerous stinkbug variants can be found around the shed, near a bag of fertilizer. Tough gunk, Stinkbug part, Super stink sack Bombadier Beetle Similar to Stinkbugs, Bombadier Beetles spray a nasty chemical from their abdomen when disturbed. They crawl all over the rock where the rake lays to the west in the Haze. Boiling gland, Bombardier parts Orb Weaver Spider These smaller spiders travel around the map putting up sticky webs on random blades of grass. They can be found all over the map, especially to the north east of the oak tree, and to the south under the berry hedge. Spider chunk, Web fiber Wolf Spider This is one of the most powerful enemies in the game. They have a few nests, under the oak tree, and under the rake to the west. They also occasionally roam around. Perfect blocks are required to beat it. Spider chunk, Spider fang, Spider venom Larva Larva are an incredibly dangerous pack-hunting creature that gather in small swarms of anywhere up to five individuals. Larvae roam around, and hunt storage boxes with food. You can find a nest of them in the south west corner of the map, and inside a tunnel beneath the spade to the south. Acid gland, Larva spike Infected Larva Like other infected mobs, infected Larva can be found in areas polluted with haze and are more aggressive than their healthier counterparts. Loot: Fungal growth, Acid gland, Larva Spike Fungal growth, Acid gland, Larva Spike Infected Wolf Spider Similar to other wolf spiders but infected with fungal growth due to being in The Haze. Fungal growth, Spider chunk, Spider fang, Spider venom Ladybird Larva These extra tough, and extra cranky, larva can be found in the upper yard near the heat of the BBQ spill. Acid gland, Tough gunk, and Larva spike Ladybird A much angrier version of the ladybug that can be found near the wood pile and shed. Tough gunk, Ladybug head, Ladybug part Water Flea Water Fleas are more of an annoyance than being an actual dangerous creature. These creatures can only be found in large bodies of water, such as the koi pond and the flooded zone. Water flea meat Diving Bell Spider Diving Bell Spiders is another creature that can only be found in the Koi Pond biome, north of the Oak tree. These suckers pack a punch, are an agile swimmer and usually have a buddy or two nearby to create some extra chaos. Diving bell spider chunk, Web fiber Mosquito Easily one of the deadliest and most dangerous enemy in the sky, the Mosquito is an insect that can almost knock you out with a single hit. These creatures hang around the edges of large bodies of water. Mosquito beak, Mosquito blood sack Antlion Antlions can be found drilling around in the sandbox, causing the ground to rumble before springing up to attack. Some variants are planted in wells in the sand and will launch corpses of black worker ants at players who get too close. Antlion part, Antlion pincer Black Ox Beetle Absolute tank of an insect that can be found in the areas surrounding the shed. Black ox horn, Black ox part, tough gunk Termite Found in the Termite Den near the woodpile, these nasty little critters serve as a tier 3 ant variant and can easily overwhelm players who are not prepared for their numbers. Acid gland, Tough gunk, Termite part Termite Soldier Also in the Termite Den, termite soldiers are akin to angrier, beefier soldier ants. Tough gunk, Termite part, Termite chompers TAYZ.T A non-insect related mob, TAYZ.Ts are a squad of janitorial robots that can be found in each of Grounded's science labs. Raw science RUZ.T Weaker variant of the TAYZ.T that is exclusively in the Hedge lab. Raw science ARC.R The next step up from TAYZ.Ts, the ARC.R patrols the pond lab and black ant hill. Can attack with balls of electricity. Raw science

Grounded — Bosses

The boss offerings in Grounded are expected to grow quite a bit with the 1.0 launch, but as of right now only a couple of major bosses are available to challenge players.

Name Details Loot Assistant Manager The Assistant Manager is modified version of the ARC.R tasked with guarding the master keycard deep inside the Black Anthill Lab. Manager keycard, Raw science Termite King Found deep inside the belly of the termite den, the Termite King guards only one small area and lacks some of the more dangerous attacks of the smaller variants but makes up for it by having just an absolutely unnecessary health bar. Tough gunk, Termite chompers, Termite king carapace, Termite part, BURG.L Chip Hedge Broodmother The Hedge broodmother is currently the most terrifying of all creatures in Grounded. Located inside the hedge, players must first craft a special Broodmother BLT to summon her for the fight. Broodmother chunks, broodmother fangs, broodmother venom, web fiber