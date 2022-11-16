Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 2022

AMD's new Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the best mid-range desktop CPUs you can buy in 2022, as it stacks up well against Intel's 12th and 13th Gen chips and offers a great balance of price and power. With that said, the processor uses AMD's new AM5 platform, which notably does not support DDR4 memory. That means if you currently own a DDR4-based system and are planning to pick up the 7700X, you'll need to get a kit of DDR5 RAM. Here's a list of our favorite DDR5 modules on the market.

Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

If we had to choose...

While all of the DDR5 kits we've listed here are fantastic, our overall favorite is G.Skill's Flare X5 Series. With it, you get 32GB of 6000MHz RAM with full AMD EXPO support at an incredibly competitive price, making it the best way to get plenty of top-notch memory for AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X without breaking the bank. While it's not fancy like many other options, it brings excellent value to the table.

Both the G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO and CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR5 modules are great alternative choices, as they offer the same top performance with some additional snazzy style. CORSAIR's DOMINATOR PLATINUM kit is also worth considering if you need higher capacity more than you need speed, as it provides you with 64GB.

Finally, both the Kingston Technology Fury pack and Crucial's kit of DIMMs are ideal for people on a budget. The former maintains the excellent 6000MHz clock speeds found in our favorite picks despite the lower overall 16GB count, while the latter features one of the lowest DDR5 price tags you'll find online.

