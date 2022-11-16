Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 2022
Here are the top memory modules we recommend pairing with AMD's new Ryzen 7 7700X CPU.
AMD's new Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the best mid-range desktop CPUs you can buy in 2022, as it stacks up well against Intel's 12th and 13th Gen chips and offers a great balance of price and power. With that said, the processor uses AMD's new AM5 platform, which notably does not support DDR4 memory. That means if you currently own a DDR4-based system and are planning to pick up the 7700X, you'll need to get a kit of DDR5 RAM. Here's a list of our favorite DDR5 modules on the market.
Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Author's choice
Best overall
While it isn't flashy or stylish, G.Skill's 6000MHz Flare X5 DDR5 kit gives you 32GB of fantastic AMD EXPO-compatible memory for a great price. As long as you don't mind giving up RGB, we think you'll be best off with these modules.
Splurge for style
If you want something that stands out, G.Skill's Trident Z5 NEO DIMMs are a great alternative to Flare X5 modules. This 32GB kit has the same great 6000MHz speed and compatibility with AMD EXPO, but has a sharper and more striking design with customizable RGB. As a result, though, it's pricier.
Curvaceous beauty
CORSAIR's kit of 32GB DDR5 6000MHz Vengeance RGB is perfect for folks that don't like the angular style of G.Skill's DIMMs and would prefer modules with smoother, rounder edges. Like the Trident Z5 NEO memory, it has customizable RGB and AMD EXPO support.
Capacity over speed
What if you don't mind sacrificing some speed in exchange for overall memory capacity? CORSAIR's 64GB DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 kit will be right up your alley. It's a little slower at 5200MHz and only supports Intel's XMP, but it still performs excellently, and XMP can still be used with AMD-based systems.
When 16GB is enough
While 32GB of memory is generally considered to be the "sweet spot" for high-performance gaming and creative work, you can absolutely get by with 16GB, too. If you'd like to save some money, Kingston's Fury 16GB DDR5 kit is what we recommend. While it's only XMP compatible, its 6000MHz clock speed ensures you'll enjoy great performance with it.
Most affordable
If you're looking to get the most affordable kit of RAM on the market that'll serve you well for gaming and work, look no further than Crucial's 16GB kit of 4800MHz DDR5. While it's not as performant as the other modules we've highlighted here, it gets the job done for an incredibly affordable price, making it an attractive budget-friendly choice.
If we had to choose...
While all of the DDR5 kits we've listed here are fantastic, our overall favorite is G.Skill's Flare X5 Series. With it, you get 32GB of 6000MHz RAM with full AMD EXPO support at an incredibly competitive price, making it the best way to get plenty of top-notch memory for AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X without breaking the bank. While it's not fancy like many other options, it brings excellent value to the table.
Both the G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO and CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR5 modules are great alternative choices, as they offer the same top performance with some additional snazzy style. CORSAIR's DOMINATOR PLATINUM kit is also worth considering if you need higher capacity more than you need speed, as it provides you with 64GB.
Finally, both the Kingston Technology Fury pack and Crucial's kit of DIMMs are ideal for people on a budget. The former maintains the excellent 6000MHz clock speeds found in our favorite picks despite the lower overall 16GB count, while the latter features one of the lowest DDR5 price tags you'll find online.
For other great options to consider, check out our roundup of the best DDR5 RAM modules. Don't forget to look through our list of the best motherboards if you need a new AM5 one to go along with your Ryzen 7 7700X and DDR5, too.
