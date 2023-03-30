NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4050 data leak includes potential GPU launch dates

What you need to know

Previously-reliable leaker @Zed__Waang (opens in new tab) claims NVIDIA will launch RTX 4060 Ti in May and RTX 4050 GPUs in June.

expects RTX 4060 Ti to feature 4352 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6 memory, RTX 4050 specs are unknown. Leaker shares RTX 4060 Ti box design template; RTX 4060 launch date still unknown.

NVIDIA is apparently planning to release its entry-level 40-series RTX desktop GPU variants, the 4050 and 4060 Ti, somewhere between May and June this year, according to often-reliable leaker @Zed__Waang on Twitter (opens in new tab). Deciphering the limited info, Tom's Hardware speculates (opens in new tab) that the upcoming Computex Taipei trade show on May 30 might be involved with NVIDIA's presumed announcement.

The connection makes sense, considering NVIDIA's presence at the show in the past. Both the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti were unveiled at Computex in 2021 (opens in new tab), and yet another appearance in 2022 (opens in new tab) covered a new range of RTX-powered gaming laptops. There's still no concrete info about a standard RTX 4060 desktop card, with no official nor rumored date, but NVIDIA has seemingly provided third-party manufacturers with a template list of features for the 4060 Ti ready for its launch.

(Image credit: NVIDIA | @Zed__Waang)

Keeping a keen eye on previous leaks, Tom's Hardware expects the RTX 4060 Ti to be built upon the AD106 processor using 4352 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Nothing but rumors surround the standard RTX 4060, but it is likely to be a scaled-back version of the Ti variant, following NVIDIA's previous trends.

Desktop 4060Ti: 'End of May'

Desktop 4050: 'June'

Desktop 4060: 'Not decided yet'

Even less is known about the RTX 4050 desktop GPU besides claims from leaker @Zed__Waang (opens in new tab) that it'll sport 6GB of VRAM and be released sometime in June. As with all supposed leaks, nothing is concrete or reliable until NVIDIA confirms it. There's still enough time for last-minute changes, and MSRP listings will come later.

With any luck, NVIDIA and its third-party partners will target a more affordable GPU category and open modern graphical luxuries for gamers looking for the best graphics cards on a budget.