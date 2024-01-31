AMD launches brand new processors with premium integrated graphics: Ryzen 8000G Series desktop CPUs are available now

What you need to know

AMD's latest 8000G desktop processors are available today, January 31, 2024.

Radeon 700M integrated GPUs support modern games at FHD resolutions.

High-end G Series variants feature an NPU dedicated to handling AI tasks.

It's launch day for the latest Zen 4 desktop processors from AMD, as the all-new Ryzen 8000G Series CPUs hit storefronts ready for compatible AM5 motherboards in your next custom PC build. With three commercially available APUs dropping today and a fourth variant saved for OEM pre-builds later this year, each comes with an affordable price tag and powerful integrated graphics, and the high-end models have an extra special NPU.

Here's where to buy them and a breakdown of what makes each G Series variant unique, with more store links added when I find them.

Ryzen 8000G: US retailers

A new range of Ryzen

You'll need an compatible motherboard with an AM5 socket and DDR5 RAM for the 8000G CPUs. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Two out of the three 8000G Series desktop processors feature AMD's new XDNA NPU for dedicated AI computing, and both my Ryzen 7 8700G review and the follow-up review of the Ryzen 5 8600G show each capable of running modern AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to their integrated Radeon 780M and 760M graphics, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 5 8600G Ryzen 5 8500G Ryzen 3 8300G MSRP $329 $229 $179 OEM Cores/threads 8c/16t 6c/12t 6c/12t 4c/8t Boost/base clock Up to 5.1/4.2 GHz Up to 5.0/4.3 GHz Up to 5.0/3.5 GHz Up to 4.9/3.4 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 24 MB 22 MB 22 MB 12 MB AI NPU Yes Yes No No TDP 65 W 65 W 65 W 65 W iGPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M Radeon 740M Radeon 740M

The more affordable Ryzen 5 8500G cuts the NPU and opts for more lightweight Radeon 740M graphics in favor of a lower MSRP, available today alongside the 8700G and 8600G. OEM partners will exclusively offer the entry-level Ryzen 3 8300G in pre-built desktop computers, so the price will vary when those systems arrive later in Q2 2024.

Integrated graphics running AAA games

Cyberpunk 2077 still looks great at 'low' settings and runs smooth. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Integrated graphics in desktop processors of the past have acted as a failsafe to fall back on if your dedicated GPU were to break down, offering little more than a usable Windows 11 desktop experience with general web browsing. However, when it comes to gaming, iGPUs from both AMD and its competitors generally wouldn't handle much more than a hearty game of Solitaire or Minecraft if you pushed the draw distance down to the length of your nose.

That all changes with the Radeon 700M Series, which AMD promised would run modern AAA titles at 1920x1080 desktop resolutions with stable framerates. It might seem farfetched initially, but similar iGPUs were chosen for the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go portable PC gaming handhelds, running similar titles at lower resolutions.

Through my testing, I can confirm that the high-end Ryzen 7 8700G and its slightly more lightweight sibling, the Ryzen 5 8600G, can comfortably run Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider with 'low' graphics presets selected. Average framerates hover around 50 to 60 FPS, with maximum numbers hitting the hundreds in quiet areas, which had me suitably impressed by these relatively low-power, 65W desktop CPUs.

Should you buy an AMD Ryzen 8000G CPU?

AMD offers a genuine solution for PC builders limited by a strict budget. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

AMD's G Series desktop processors all come with integrated graphics, but this time, the Radeon chip inside is outrageously capable of handling modern games. These new 8000G CPUs appeal to at least two strong use cases for gamers: those who want to build a custom desktop PC but can't yet afford a dedicated graphics card and mini-ITX enthusiasts looking to construct a mini PC that sticks with the onboard iGPU.

The latest Radeon RX 7600 XT is a reasonably affordable graphics card from AMD, but it's still an extra $329 cost that is essentially considered a luxury. You could build a fully functional gaming PC with any of these new Ryzen 8000G processors on a strict budget, following up with a dedicated GPU purchase later. Standard productivity-focused PCs are also an option, but that's where we're more likely to see the OEM-exclusive Ryzen 3 8300G play its part.

For now, I heartily recommend the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G if you can afford it. Otherwise, the Ryzen 5 8600G is $100 cheaper and still handles the same games with a slight, but acceptable, drop in average framerates. I haven't tested the 8500G, but I can assume it would handle 720p gaming based on the specifications.