AMD unlocks over 60% Ryzen CPU power boosts for two of my top-rated desktop processors with a new TDP firmware update

Motherboards supporting AMD's Ryzen 600 chipset can update their BIOS firmware to AGESA PI 1.2.0.2 and unlock 105W TDP for compatible processors.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X desktop chips usually run at 65W but can be pushed to 105W without voiding their warranty.

Increasing the power profile of any processor will raise the thermal output, and users should install a capable CPU cooler before increasing the TDP.

It's been a little over a month since AMD released its Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X desktop processors, promising ultra-efficiency for gamers targeting entry-level and mid-range custom gaming PC builds. After a short initial launch delay, both chips were well received in my 9600X and 9700X reviews. Each scored well in synthetic benchmarks, with single-core performance moving significantly ahead of its competitors despite a conservative 65W Thermal Design Power (TDP) draw.

Today, AMD allows its customers to push the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X processors above their stock TDP, up to 105W, with a simple switch in their Ryzen 600 Series motherboard BIOS after applying the latest AGESA PI 1.2.0.2 update. Applying the change won't void your warranty, but increasing the socket power increases CPU temperature, so the Ryzen team strongly recommends upgrading your cooler to handle the thermal increase.

Is it safe to push your Ryzen CPU to 105W?

The most critical part of AMD's announcement is that your warranty will not become void if you choose to apply the TDP boost from 65W to 105W. In terms of safety, the Ryzen team always tested these processors at the higher profile. You won't be pushing your 9600X or 9700X beyond its safe limits if you apply the tweak, but you will need to accommodate the increase in heat with a more capable CPU cooler.

Yes, it is safe to activate the 105W TDP in your BIOS, providing your CPU cooler can handle the increased heat.

I tested the Ryzen 7 9700X at stock settings with a ~$40 Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE air cooler. However, I'll upgrade to a strong all-in-one (AIO) liquid solution like the HYTE THICC Q60 before pushing for the boosted 105W TDP. It'll be the same approach for the entry-level Ryzen 5 9600X, using a heavy-duty CPU cooler to offset the inevitable increase in thermals that comes with such a significant increase to the socket power.

So yes, it is safe to activate the 105W TDP in your BIOS for either the Ryzen 5 9600X or Ryzen 7 9700X processors, providing your CPU cooler can handle the increased heat. Some AIO solutions like Corsair's H150i Elite LCD XT can run up the cost, but if you skip the luxurious extras like LCD pump screens and excessive RGB lighting, you can find more affordable alternatives like ARCTIC's ~$100 Liquid Freezer III. I'll soon re-install the 9700X back into my test bench and run some tests to see if there's a significant performance increase.

