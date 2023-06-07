Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M bring double the PCIe lanes, memory, and ray tracing units to workstation PCs
Intel's latest GPUs feature significantly higher specs than their predecessors.

- Intel announced its Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M graphics cards this week.
- The GPUs offer double the number of PCIe lanes, memory, and ray tracing units compared to their predecessors.
- The Intel Arc Pro A60 will launch in the "coming weeks," while the Intel Arc Pro A60M will start shipping in the "coming months."
Intel has a new pair of Arc Pro graphics cards for workstation PCs. The Intel Arc Pro A60 and Intel Arc Pro A60M feature significantly higher specs than their predecessors. Both GPUs have twice the amount of memory bandwidth, AI X Matrix Extensions engines, and ray tracing units than Intel's previous models. They also have double the number of PCIe lanes, bumping that figure up to 16.
The Intel Arc Pro A60 is designed for desktop workstations and the Intel Arc Pro A60 is built for workstation laptops. They offer solid specs for workstation PCs, though they are not as fast as graphics cards like the Intel Arc A770. As highlighted by our colleagues at Tom's Hardware, Intel's new Arc Pro GPUs are entry-level to lower midrange graphics cards.
The Intel Arc Pro A60 uses a single-slot cooling solution, which makes it easier to fit into a variety of systems. Intel has full spec breakdowns for the Intel Arc Pro A60 and the Intel Arc Pro A60M on its website.
|Spec
|Intel Arc Pro A60
|Intel Arc Pro A60M
|Xe Cores
|16
|16
|PCIe lanes
|16
|16
|Ray tracing units
|16
|16
|Memory
|12GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Power consumption
|130W TBP
|95W TBP
The Intel Arc Pro GPUs receive quarterly driver releases for the following applications:
- Autodesk 3ds Max
- Autodesk AutoCAD
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Autodesk Inventor
- Autodesk Maya
- Bentley MicroStation
- Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS
- Nemetscheck VectorWorks
- PTC Creo
- Siemens NX
- Siemens Solid Edge
Additionally, Intel optimized the new GPUs for "media and entertainment applications like Blender."
The Intel Arc Pro A60 will become available "in the coming weeks," according to Intel. The company also shared that the Intel Arc Pro A60M will launch "in the coming months." The desktop GPU will be available through authorized distributors, while the mobile graphics card will be available through OEM partners.
