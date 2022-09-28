Intel Arc A770 gets official release date and price — here's when you'll be able to buy one

What you need to know

Intel's Arc A770 will launch on October 12, 2022 with a starting price of $329.

The Arc A770 is expected to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 3060 and AMD's RX 6650 XT.

Intel has teased the graphics card and trickled out details over the past few months but did not confirm pricing and a release date until this week.

Intel finally shared a release date and pricing for its Arc A770 GPU. After months of teasing, rumors, and shared benchmarks, Intel CEO Pat Gilsinger announced that the Arc A770 will launch on October 12, 2022 with a starting price of $329 (via Tom's Hardware). That puts the new GPU in a similar range to the NVIDIA RTX 3060 and AMD RX 6650 XT, though exact pricing fluctuates quite a bit in the graphics card space.

The A770 will deliver 65% better peak performance in ray tracing than its "competition," though Gelsinger did not specify which GPUs that was in comparison to. His comments came during the Intel Innovation conference.

A tweet from Intel showed off the Arc A770 and claimed "up to 2x performance" with XeSS. Like Gelsinger's comments, the tweet did not say what that 2x performance increase was measured against.

The Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card goes on sale Oct 12. #IntelOn Learn more: https://t.co/fGp9tB467k pic.twitter.com/PKKuXT3EivSeptember 27, 2022

When Intel shared ray tracing benchmarks earlier this month, it stacked the Arc A770 against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Intel's return to the graphics space has hit road bumps along the way. The Arc A380 launched exclusively in China and ran into several issues. The Arc A770 was supposed to come out in Summer 2022 but missed that deadline.

Gelsinger said that Arc A770 GPUs are already on the way to reviewers. That lines up with previous reports that unboxings for the cards will be allowed on September 30, 2022, and that reviews will come out on October 5, 2022.