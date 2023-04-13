NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Stock updates and where to buy it

The RTX 4070 delivers the strength of NVIDIA's latest generation at a more affordable price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
What you need to know

  • The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is now available for purchase.
  • The graphics card promises similar performance to the RTX 3080 when playing rasterized games while using almost half the power.
  • DLSS 3 support and other features from the RTX 40-Series make the RTX 4070 arguably the best GPU choice for 1440p gaming.
  • The RTX 4070 is available starting at $599.99 from several manufacturers through multiple retailers.

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 4070 earlier this week, and the GPU is already available for purchase through Best Buy, Micro Center, AntOnline, and Newegg. A Founders Edition of the card is also available from NVIDIA. The graphics card starts at $599.99 but ranges up to $699.99 depending on the exact model you choose.

We have a full chart below of all the retail listings sent over to us by NVIDIA. We'll add other listings as they pop up as well.

The RTX 4070 is the most affordable GPU from the RTX 40-Series lineup. It's built on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, meaning it has support for the latest features from the family of GPUs. That includes DLSS 3 support and real-time ray-tracing for games plus NVIDIA Studio apps for creators.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | From $599.99

As the latest GPU from the RTX 40-Series, the RTX 4070 delivers DLSS 3 and the latest generation of ray-tracing cores. It's the most affordable graphics card from the latest generation from NVIDIA. You can now order the RTX 4070 through several retailers from a variety of manufacturers.

When utilizing DLSS 3, the RTX 4070 delivers 1.4x faster performance than the RTX 3080 using DLSS 3, according to NVIDIA. The company states that the RTX 4070 is "on par" with the RTX 3080 when running rasterized games.

In terms of raw specs, the RTX 4070 has 5,888 NVIDIA CUDA cores, a boost clock of 2.48GHz (base clock of 1.92 GHz), and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. The GPU has a max display resolution of 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with DSC.

Note that some of the retail listings below will not be live until later today, April 13, 2023:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RetailerDescriptionPriceLink
Best BuyMSI VENTUS 3X 12G OC$629.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539666.p?skuId=6539666
Best BuyMSI VENTUS 3X 12G$599.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539606.p?skuId=6539606 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyMSI GAMING X TRIO 12G$649.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539607.p?skuId=6539607 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyFounders Edition$599www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539358.p?skuId=6539358 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyGIGABYTE GAMING OC 12G$669.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539989.p?skuId=6539989 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyGIGABYTE EAGLE OC 12G$639.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539987.p?skuId=6539987 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyGIGABYTE WINDFORCE OC 12G$599.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6539986.p?skuId=6539986 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyASUS 12GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Strix$679.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6540002.p?skuId=6540002 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyASUS 12GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Strix$609.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6540001.p?skuId=6540001 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyASUS 12GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Strix$599.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6540000.p?skuId=6540000 (opens in new tab)
Best BuyPNY 12GB Gam VERTO EPICX RGB TF DLSS 3$679.99www.bestbuy.com/site/.../6540555.p?skuId=6540555 (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterASUS TUF O12G GAMING$679.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665216/asus-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-tuf-overclocked-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterASUS DUAL O12G$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665217/asus-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-dual-overclocked-dual-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterASUS DUAL 12G$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665218/asus-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-dual-dual-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterGIGABYTE WINDFORCE OC$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665416/gigabyte-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-windforce-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterGIGABYTE GAMING OC 12GB$669.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665414/gigabyte-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-gaming-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterGIGABYTE EAGLE OC 12GB$639.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665415/gigabyte-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-eagle-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterGIGABYTE Aero OC 12GB$679.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665413/gigabyte-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-aero-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterMSI VENTUS 3X 12G$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665055/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-ventus-3x-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterMSI GAMING X TRIO 12G$664.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665053/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-gaming-x-trio-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterMSI VENTUS 2X 12G OC$609.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665056/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-ventus-2x-overclocked-dual-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterMSI VENTUS 3X 12G OC$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665054/msi-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-ventus-3x-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterPNY 12GB XLR8 VERTO$679.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665660/pny-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-xlr8-verto-epic-x-rgb-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterZotac Trinity 12GB$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665450/zotac-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-trinity-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterZotac AMP AIRO 12GB$669.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665451/zotac-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-amp-airo-overclocked-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterZotac TWIN EDGE OC 12GB$629.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665452/zotac-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-twin-edge-overclocked-dual-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
Micro CenterZotac Twin Edge 12GB$599.99https://www.microcenter.com/product/665469/zotac-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-twin-edge-dual-fan-12gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card (opens in new tab)
AntOnlineASUS TUF O12G GAMING$679.99https://www.antonline.com/Asus/Computers/Video_Cards/Graphic_Cards/1478650 (opens in new tab)
AntOnlineASUS DUAL 12G$599.99https://www.antonline.com/Asus/Computers/Video_Cards/Graphic_Cards/1478652 (opens in new tab)
AntOnlinePNY 12GB VERTO Dual Fan DLSS 3$599.99https://www.antonline.com/PNY/Computers/Video_Cards/Graphic_Cards/1477890 (opens in new tab)
NeweggASUS TUF O12G GAMING R$679.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-126-637 (opens in new tab)
NeweggASUS DUAL O12G R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-126-638 (opens in new tab)
NeweggASUS DUAL 12G R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-126-639 (opens in new tab)
NeweggMSI VENTUS 3X 12G OC R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-137-789 (opens in new tab)
NeweggMSI VENTUS 3X 12G R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-137-790 (opens in new tab)
NeweggMSI GAMING X TRIO 12G R$649.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-137-791 (opens in new tab)
NeweggZOTAC ZT-D40700D-10P R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-500-549 (opens in new tab)
NeweggZOTAC ZT-D40700E-10M R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-500-550 (opens in new tab)
NeweggZOTAC ZT-D40700F-10P R$669.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-500-551 (opens in new tab)
NeweggZOTAC ZT-D40700H-10M R$629.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-500-552 (opens in new tab)
NeweggGIGABYTE GV-N4070AERO OC-12GD R$679.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-932-608 (opens in new tab)
NeweggGIGABYTE GV-N4070GAMING OC-12GD R$669.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-932-609 (opens in new tab)
NeweggGIGABYTE GV-N4070EAGLE OC-12GD R$639.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-932-610 (opens in new tab)
NeweggGIGABYTE GV-N4070WF3OC-12GD R$599.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-932-611 (opens in new tab)
NeweggGIGABYTE GV-N4070AORUS M-12GD G10 R$699.99https://www.newegg.com/p/14-932-612 (opens in new tab)
