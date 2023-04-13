NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Stock updates and where to buy it

What you need to know

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is now available for purchase.

The graphics card promises similar performance to the RTX 3080 when playing rasterized games while using almost half the power.

DLSS 3 support and other features from the RTX 40-Series make the RTX 4070 arguably the best GPU choice for 1440p gaming.

The RTX 4070 is available starting at $599.99 from several manufacturers through multiple retailers.

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 4070 earlier this week, and the GPU is already available for purchase through Best Buy, Micro Center, AntOnline, and Newegg. A Founders Edition of the card is also available from NVIDIA. The graphics card starts at $599.99 but ranges up to $699.99 depending on the exact model you choose.

We have a full chart below of all the retail listings sent over to us by NVIDIA. We'll add other listings as they pop up as well.

The RTX 4070 is the most affordable GPU from the RTX 40-Series lineup. It's built on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, meaning it has support for the latest features from the family of GPUs. That includes DLSS 3 support and real-time ray-tracing for games plus NVIDIA Studio apps for creators.

(opens in new tab) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | From $599.99 As the latest GPU from the RTX 40-Series, the RTX 4070 delivers DLSS 3 and the latest generation of ray-tracing cores. It's the most affordable graphics card from the latest generation from NVIDIA. You can now order the RTX 4070 through several retailers from a variety of manufacturers. NVIDIA (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When utilizing DLSS 3, the RTX 4070 delivers 1.4x faster performance than the RTX 3080 using DLSS 3, according to NVIDIA. The company states that the RTX 4070 is "on par" with the RTX 3080 when running rasterized games.

In terms of raw specs, the RTX 4070 has 5,888 NVIDIA CUDA cores, a boost clock of 2.48GHz (base clock of 1.92 GHz), and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. The GPU has a max display resolution of 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with DSC.

Note that some of the retail listings below will not be live until later today, April 13, 2023: