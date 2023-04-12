Meet the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: A 1440p powerhouse for $599

What you need to know

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 was just officially announced.

The GPU includes DLSS 3 and other improvements that are part of the RTX 40-Series lineup.

NVIDIA states that the graphics card can deliver 1440p resolution gameplay at 100 frames per second.

The RTX 4070 launches on April 12, 2023 with a starting price of $559.

NVIDIA just unveiled the RTX 4070 graphics card. The GPU promises performance comparable to the RTX 3080 while using almost half the power, and that's when playing rasterized games. NVIDIA stated that with DLSS 3, the RTX 4070 will deliver an average of 1.4x faster performance than the RTX 3080 with DLSS. The RTX 4070 launches on April 13, 2023.

The new GPU is the most affordable of the RTX 40-Series lineup. It starts at $599. An NVIDIA Founders Edition design will be available through the company's website. ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC will also have versions of the graphics card.

Thanks to it being built on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4070 has DLSS 3 support and real-time ray-tracing. NVIDIA claims that the GPU can run "most modern games" at 1440p resolution while hitting over 100 frames per second.

We'll have to see real-world tests to see how the card performs, but those figures would put the RTX 4070 among the best graphics cards.

NVIDIA focused heavily on the performance of the RTX 4070 with DLSS 3 in its announcement post (opens in new tab). With DLSS, the RTX 4070 delivers an average of 1.4x faster performance than the RTX 3080 with DLSS 3, according to NVIDIA.

When running rasterized games, the RTX 4070 is "on par" with the RTX 3080, according to NVIDIA. The newer GPU delivers that power while using almost half the power of the RTX 3080 as well.

The RTX 4070 has 12GB of GDDR6X memory and 36MB of L2 cache.

While many think of gaming when looking at RTX graphics cards, NVIDIA has also positioned the RTX 4070 as an option for creators. It's on the NVIDIA Studio platform and has Studio apps, including NVIDIA Omniverse, Canvas, and Broadcast.

When rendering 3D scenes in 4K with DLSS 3 in NVIDIA Omniverse, creators should see up to 2.8x faster performance than the RTX 3070 Ti, according to NVIDIA.