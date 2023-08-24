NVIDIA's AI GPU focus helped double its revenue last quarter

What you need to know

NVIDIA is one of the biggest graphics card manufacturers in the world.

During the company's latest financial report, it announced that it brought in revenues of $13.51 billion for Q2 2023.

This 101% revenue increase YOY for Q2 is mainly due to its generative AI GPU products.

The American technology company, NVIDIA, released its latest financial report on Wednesday that announced humongous revenue increases year-over-year (YOY) for the Q2 2023 period.

NVIDIA's presence has slowly been growing over the last decade, but within the last couple of years, its revenue has significantly expanded. In 2022, NVIDIA's net income was 6.704 billion, but Q2 2023 brought in $13.51 billion — this is a 101% increase YOY. This massive success is mostly due to the company's generative AI GPUs from its data center business. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's gaming division, for which NVIDIA GPUs are widely accepted as the best graphics cards on the market, brought in $2.49 billion in revenue for this same quarter.

As far as net income goes, this provided the company with an 800% increase YOY, with NVIDIA's Q2 2022 net income of $656 million being far overshadowed by NVIDIA's Q2 2023's $6.188 billion net income.

"During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures," said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. "Leading enterprise IT system and software providers announced partnerships to bring NVIDIA AI to every industry. The race is on to adopt generative AI."

NVIDIA sees no sign of slowing down its generative AI GPU production and knows that it must work hard to maintain its market lead in the area. As we've seen from its focus on the H100, A100, and GH200 generative AI GPUs which will launch in the future, it's already on the road to maintaining its place. The company currently projects that Q3 2023 will result in revenues of $16 billion.

Windows Central's take

Generative AI has been a huge focus over the last two years with the explosion of services like Midjourney and Bing Image Creator, so it's not at all surprising that NVIDIA is seeing massive success in this area as companies expand upon the new abilities AI can bring to computers. It also helps that the company is miles ahead of its competitors, Intel and AMD, who have not put in as much research and time with generative AI processors.

As explored in my piece comparing Intel vs AMD vs NVIDIA, "GPUs can analyze more data at once and perform more actions at once than CPUs, which is why some of the latest and most innovative GPUs incorporate AI machine learning and even deep learning. This allows them to mimic the human learning process and build upon information gathered to create new solutions and tasks." Since NVIDIA was already one of the market leaders in the GPU space, it's no surprise that their graphics processors have easily been able to shift focus toward AI.