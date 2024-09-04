Qualcomm teases "high performance" desktops powered by Snapdragon X processors

Qualcomm teased that its Snapdragon X chips will power "high performance" desktops soon, expanding the lineup beyond the laptop space.

The company did not share when those desktops would ship, apart from saying it was soon.

Up to this point, Snapdragon X chips have powered laptops mostly, though there is a Snapdragon Developer Kit with a 12-core X Elite inside.

Intel, AMD, and Apple will have to be the lookout for a new competitor. Today at IFA 2024, Qualcomm shared that its Snapdragon X Series processors will come to "high performance" desktops. While we don't know many details about the teased desktops, it seems fair to assume the "high performance" designation will place them against powerful setups powered by processors from big-name chipmakers.

Today was a big day for Qualcomm. During an IFA 2024 press conference, the tech giant unveiled its new Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) that will power budget-friendly laptops starting as low as $800. The company also highlighted the early success of its Snapdragon X chips, compared benchmarks to Intel and AMD, and brought major partners on stage. With the press conference over, tidbits are trickling out, some of which may overshadow the budget-focused announcements we've heard so far, including the desktop tease. Qualcomm also shared that Google Drive will work with Snapdragon X-powered PCs later this year, which is massive news.

Up to this point, Snapdragon X processors have been in laptops primarily. The lone exception is the Snapdragon Developer Kit with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite inside. But that device, as its name suggests, is aimed at developers, not general consumers. A "high performance" desktop powered by a Snapdragon X processor would be a first.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden is at IFA 2024 and will continue to share any news from the event.