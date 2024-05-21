Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Developer Kit with 12-Core X Elite chip at Build 2024

What you need to know

Qualcomm is launching its own Windows Snapdragon Dev Kit at Build 2024.

The dev kit features Qualcomm's latest 12-core X Elite chip, paired with 32GB RAM and 512GB M2 storage.

The developer kit launches on June 18 and will cost $899.

In 2022, Microsoft launched the Windows Dev Kit, which shipped with 32GB RAM and the latest (at the time) Snapdragon 8cx Gen3. Today, Qualcomm is releasing a successor to that device in the form of its own Snapdragon Developer Kit, which is now rocking the latest 12-core X Elite chip in an 80w system.

Snapdragon Developer Kit Processor: Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-00-IDE)

CPU: 12-Core Oryon 3.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 4.6 TFLOPS

NPU: Hexagon 45 TOPS

RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB NVMe

Ports: 3x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x RJ45, 1x 3.5 audio

Network: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Weight: 970g

Dimensions: 199 x 175 x 35 mm

In fact, Qualcomm says this developer kit is rocking a special edition chip. It's powered by a 12-core 3.8GHz Oryon CPU with dual-core boost up to 4.4GHz. It also has 32GB LPDDR5x RAM on the inside, and half a terabyte of M2 storage.

The developer kit can also run up to three concurrent external displays, making it a great option for developers who have a larger desktop setup in their home or work offices.

The device is similar to the Windows Dev Kit, being a small mini-PC that sits on your desk. It's made of 20% ocean bound plastic, and it features the 45 TOPS Snapdragon X Elite NPU, which will allow developers to build apps that target Microsoft's new on-device AI models in Windows 11.

The box features 3x USB 4 Type-C ports, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1x ethernet jack, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 built-in, and measures 199 x 175 x 35mm.

Qualcomm says the device has been purpose built with the configurability and programmability needed to create, build, and test apps and experiences for the Windows on Arm platform.

The Snapdragon Developer Kit is available for pre-order today for $899, and is expected to start shipping on June 18, alongside all the other Snapdragon X devices that have been announced recently.