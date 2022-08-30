G.SKILL launches new Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 DDR5 RAM for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs
What you need to know
- G.SKILL launches new Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 DDR5 RAM families for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors.
- Speeds range between DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6000 with kit capacities up to 64GB.
- The new Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 DDR5 RAM kits will be available in September 2022.
In the wake of AMD announcing its next generation of desktop and mobile processors, the AMD Ryzen 7000 series, memory partners are starting to launch respective RAM kits for the new processors. G.SKILL is next in line with its new Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 DDR5 RAM kits. These RAM kits are designed specifically for AMD Ryzen 7000 and 600 series motherboards.
What makes the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 modules exciting for AMD Ryzen 7000 processor owners is the support for AMD EXPO profiles for memory overclocking (similar to Intel's XMP). Whether you're looking for system memory for a basic PC build or an enthusiast beast, these kits will be able to handle a wide variety of workloads.
"We are thrilled to partner with G.SKILL to bring AMD EXPO technology to enthusiasts, gamers, and overclockers worldwide," said David McAfee, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Channel Business Unit, AMD. "AMD EXPO technology gives users piece of mind when selecting memory, unlocking improved memory performance with the click of a button."
The flagship Trident Z5 Neo is available with and without RGB lighting, utilizing G.SKILL's powder-coated matte black and aluminum design. The Flare X series is the successor to the popular Flare X DDR4 range, offering a low-profile 33mm height for support in a wider range of chassis.
|G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo
|G.SKILL Flare X5
|Speeds
|DDR5-6000
|DDR5-6000
|DDR5-5600
|DDR5-5600
|Capacity
|Up to 64GB
|Up to 64GB
|Timings
|Up to 30-38-38-96
|Up to 32-38-38-96
While the Glare X5 series is the more affordable option, it's still able to trade blows with the Trident Z5 RAM, as illustrated in the above table. These modules could be solid contenders for best DDR5 RAM. The G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM will be available in September 2022 through G.SKILL and participating retail partners.
