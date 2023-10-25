HONOR announces its first ARM PC built on Snapdragon X Elite will release next year

What you need to know

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices.

During the Snapdragon event going on now, HONOR announced their first ARM PC launching in mid-2024.

HONOR will be using the new Snapdragon X Elite platform.

If you haven't been seeing the steady stream of news coming out of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit taking place in Hawaii, it's time to catch up. Breaking news already hit with the announcement of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform that looks to outperform both Mac and Intel, as well as the popular video editing app Davinci's Resolve coming to ARM. Now we have some more news hitting as well. Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm took to the stage to introduce their partner, HONOR. Let's take a look at the announcement.

HONOR is now in the ARM PC space

Kondap stood up to introduce the HONOR CEO, George Zhao. Kondap had nice things to say before giving up the stage. Here is the praise he had to give about the importance of the Qualcomm and HONOR relationship.

Honor has been on an amazing journey and I've personally been very impressed with the level of innovation they continue to deliver in their products. Between Honor and Qualcomm, we've pioneered bleeding-edge devices including phones, tablets, and laptops. George Zhao

After the introduction, George Zhao took the stage and talked through several of their upcoming projects, but the presentation finished with the exciting news that HONOR is developing an ARM PC using the newly announced Snapdragon X Elite platform. The presentation promises that the new PC will have incredible performance, on-device AI, and multi-device connectivity and will be lightweight and slim.

This announcement will likely be the first of many companies as the promise of the power and performance of the new Snapdragon platform entices them to develop new ARM PCs.

George Zhao ended his announcement with the following words.

We need industry collaboration to speed up innovation and bring the most brilliant products and services to the consumers. George Zhao

The announcement of a powerful ARM processor by Snapdragon could be a catalyst that drives the entire industry forward. Hopefully, this will push Intel and AMD to innovate and offer better prices and performance for consumers. George Zhao's comments on collaboration were well-timed as the tech industry gets increasingly competitive, and companies like Qualcomm and HONOR are working together to bring great consumer products to market.



Are you excited for HONOR to release an ARM PC? Do you think the Snapdragon X Elite will compete with Intel and Mac? Let us know in the comments.