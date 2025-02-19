Humane closes up shop after $116M HP acquisition to bolster "an intelligent ecosystem" across its tech stack — 'Ai Pin' bites the dust, branded "The Worst Product"
HP is forming a new division after acquiring Humane Inc. to facilitate the development of an "intelligent ecosystem."
In a surprising turn of events, HP is expected to acquire assets from Humane Inc., including the majority of the company's employees, software platform (CosmOS), and intellectual property for $116 million (via Bloomberg).
Humane Inc. is well-known for its wearable Ai Pin, introduced in late 2023, but it isn't part of HP's acquisition deal. HP's reluctance to move on with that part of the business could be attributed to the backlash following its subpar launch.
There was a lot of hype and anticipation leading up to its launch, and even expectations that the Ai Pin would potentially replace smartphones. However, its exorbitant $700 price tag and $24 subscription made it difficult for Humane Inc. to state its case.
Humane Inc. will fall under HP's portfolio in its new AI innovation lab, with its co-founders and former Apple managers Bongiorno and Chaudhri spearheading operations. According to HP, the new division will be "focused on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP's products and services for the future of work."
What does HP's acquisition mean for Humane's Ai Pin device?
From February 28, 2025, Ai Pins will be disconnected from Humane's servers, meaning users won't be able to leverage the tool's AI smarts for calls, texts, data usage, and AI queries or responses. However, the battery level will continue to work.
Will I get a refund for my Humane Ai Pin?
$700 seems like a major setback, especially after the AI-powered device practically loses most of its functionality after February 28, 2025.
According to Humane Inc., it will only refund users who bought the Ai Pin over the last 90 days. This means you won't receive a refund if you bought the device before November 15, 2024.
If you fall under this category, the refund should be processed by February 27, 2025. You'll also receive a prorated refund for the $24 monthly subscription if it runs beyond February 28.
Humane's Ai Pins failed to meet user expectations
Popular TechTuber Marques Brownlee branded Humane's Ai Pin as the worst product he'd ever reviewed. Since its launch, the device has been riddled with critical issues, including the Ai Pin's charging case susceptibility to fire, prompting the company to recall them in June 2024.
Interestingly, some users are still waiting for replacements for their charging cases. However, the replacement window has been overtaken by events following HP's impending acquisition. Users will receive a refund for the charging case, which will cover a fraction of the original purchase price and translate to the charging case's price point.
Humane Inc. has reportedly been trying to sell the company for $1 billion but has ended up selling it off at approximately a tenth of the initial asking price. The degraded user experience reportedly prompted more product returns than purchases.
