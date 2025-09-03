Recently, at the Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference, Intel’s CFO David Zinsner admitted that it had “fumbled the football” with its Arrow Lake CPUs, particularly on the high-end desktop side.

So, what exactly went wrong with Arrow Lake? Let’s break down what Zinsner was referring to and whether Intel’s next generation of CPUs, Nova Lake, could turn things around.

Intel’s candid admission at Deutsche Bank 2025

At the conference, Zinsner candidly acknowledged the company’s missteps with its Arrow Lake desktop CPUs, particularly in the high-end segment. He admitted the lineup fell short on both pricing and performance, leaving Intel trailing behind expectations.

As you know, we kind of fumbled the football on the desktop side, particularly high performance desktop side. So we’re— as you kind of look at share on a dollar basis versus a unit basis, we don’t perform as well and it’s mostly because of this high end desktop business that we didn’t have a good offering this year. Intel CFO - David Zinsner (Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference 2025)

Despite that, Zinsner shared cautious optimism for Intel’s next generation of CPUs, Nova Lake. He suggested it will be a more complete lineup, with stronger offerings at the high end to make up for Arrow Lake’s shortcomings.

It was refreshing to see him take the criticism on the chin and acknowledge that Intel made mistakes with Arrow Lake. Whether Nova Lake delivers on his optimism, though, remains to be seen.

But Nova Lake, which is the next product, is a more complete set of SKUs. It does address the high end desktop market. And so we would expect that we will improve our position next year. So all in all, I actually feel pretty good about the client. It’s not executing flawlessly, but it’s executing pretty well. Intel CFO - David Zinsner (Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference 2025)

Arrow Lake’s rocky launch and the fixes that followed

Intel Core Ultra promotional image (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Arrow Lake launched in October 2024 as Intel’s first full desktop lineup under the new Core Ultra branding. But it didn’t take long for the name to feel like just branding, as reviews reported inconsistent performance. In some cases, Arrow Lake even fell behind the previous generation, Raptor Lake, especially in gaming benchmarks.

The problems ran deep. Arrow Lake was Intel’s first desktop chip to use a multi-die configuration, and it dropped simultaneous multithreading from its P-cores (performance cores responsible for handling demanding tasks). This change reduced efficiency in multithreaded workloads, and the limited lineup of chips only added to the disappointment.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Intel attempted to patch things up with BIOS updates and Windows fixes. While these updates brought some improvements, they were small and inconsistent. By the time the fixes landed, the damage to Arrow Lake’s reputation had already been done.

Pricing, SKUs, and AMD’s competitive edge

One of the biggest problems was pricing. Intel’s flagship Core Ultra 9 285K launched at $589, while AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D came in at $479 and still outperformed it in gaming. The Ryzen 9 9950X also matched the 285K in productivity but cost less, making Intel’s top-end chip difficult to recommend.

The Core Ultra 5 245K was underwhelming, and there was no direct Core i3 replacement for budget buyers. The only bright spot was the Core Ultra 7 265K, which came close to 285K performance at a noticeably lower price.

Against AMD, the gap was clear. The Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) delivered better performance-per-dollar in both gaming and productivity, while AMD’s X3D models dominated gaming thanks to 3D V-Cache. For many buyers, it was the obvious choice.

Intel’s Arrow Lake launch ended up offering fewer options, weaker performance, and ongoing issues. Even after price cuts, the damage was already done, and most people had an easier time recommending AMD.

Looking ahead to Nova Lake

Intel logo (Image credit: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

It’s worth taking with a grain of salt, but Intel’s CFO David Zinsner has said that Nova Lake will be a more complex set of SKUs, with a focus on high-end desktops.

Zinsner appears determined to challenge AMD directly, especially around its 3D V-Cache advantage. The challenge is timing. By the time Nova Lake arrives, AMD’s Zen 6 CPUs could already be around the corner, making it harder for Intel to close the gap.

That doesn’t mean the effort isn’t worthwhile. Strong competition keeps the industry moving forward, and with U.S. government investment backing Intel, it could still find new ways to surprise AMD and the broader market.