Dell XPS 13 Plus displays detaching due to glue issue

What you need to know

Some OLED models of the XPS 13 Plus are experiencing an issue that causes the display of the laptop to fall off or come loose.

Dell issued a statement regarding the issue, pointing to "problems with the third-party adhesive used" causing some screens to become loose.

Several reports have emerged regarding the display of the XPS 13 Plus, including color issues, dead displays, and the loss of touchscreen functionality.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus marks a radical redesign from its XPS siblings. It features an edge-to-edge keyboard, an invisible haptic trackpad, and a display with tiny bezels. Unfortunately, that nearly bezel-less screen is running into several issues. Dell recently confirmed that the display of some OLED models of the XPS 13 Plus can become loose due to an issue with its adhesive.

Several reports, including a mislabeled video that refers to the laptop as the XPS 15, state that the screen of the XPS 13 Plus can become loose or completely fall off. The issue appears to be limited to OLED models of the XPS 13 Plus.

The screen of the laptop has a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio and was called "undoubtedly a banner feature" by our executive editor Daniel Rubino in his XPS 13 Plus review. Dell will undoubtedly want to iron out any kinks with the display, which it appears to be doing.

The company issued the following statement to The Verge:

"Dell Technologies places the highest priority on the quality of our products. We discovered that some screens on the XPS 13 Plus OLED systems may become loose because of problems with the third-party adhesive used, and we quickly corrected the issue in our production process. Dell is proactively reaching out to customers who may be impacted to replace the screen, ideally before it becomes loose."

(Image credit: theamusingname via Reddit)

Some shoppers have seen orders for the XPS 13 Plus canceled, though it's unclear if those instances are related to the same display issue. As highlighted by The Verge, it is possible to order an XPS 13 Plus through Dell's website at the moment.

This adhesive issue isn't the only problem with the display of the XPS 13 Plus that's emerged. Users have reported dead screens, color issues, and touch not working on the laptop.