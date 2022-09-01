Huawei refreshes the MateBook X Pro with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, a new display, and more colors

What you need to know

Huawei MateBook X Pro has been refreshed for 2022 with new 12th Intel core processors.

Other improvements include a new touchpad, 3.1K FullView display, and an oxidation process with new color choices.

The 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P is cooled using the new Shark Fin Fan cooling system from Huawei to help keep it performing at higher clock speeds.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company's flagship laptop and it has received a refresh for 2022. Huawei has swapped out the display, thrown in a new touchpad, increased the battery pack, changed how it coats the aluminum chassis and added newer 12th Gen Intel processors. The end result is one capable laptop that looks the part.

Because of this fancy new Micro-arc Oxidation Coating process employed by Huawei for the new MateBook X Pro (2022), the laptop itself is a little lighter, coming in at just 1.26kg (compared to 1.33kg with the 2021 model). This also has the added benefit of some dashing new colors being available, including space grey, ink blue, and white.

The display is new and is now a 14.2-inch 3.1K FullView panel with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Full support for HDR is present and gorgeous colors can be expected. Huawei Free Touch is the name of the new touchpad surface, which supports eight innovative gesture controls including screenshots, brightness, and volume adjustment.

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) OS Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P RAM 16GB LPDDR5-5200 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14.2-inch LTPS, 3:2 3.1K 3120 x 2080, 90Hz Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, Two USB-C, 3.5mm audio Keyboard Chiclet keyboard & Huawei Free Touch 1.5mm key travel Audio Six built-in speakers, Quad microphone array Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 720p Security Fingerprint reader Battery 60Wh, 90W AC adapter Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5mm Weight 1.26kg Color Space grey, ink blue, white

Newer Intel Core processors are excellent in terms of performance, but we've seen some laptops struggle to tame these newer hybrid chips, resulting in some degree of thermal throttling. Huawei is using a new Shark Fin Fan cooling system, which is said to keep the MateBook X Pro performing admirably for longer sessions.

No word yet on pricing or availability for the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022), but we can be far off from a public release. Huawei makes some of the best Windows laptops around, so we're rather excited to see how this notebook performs.