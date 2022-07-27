Huawei MateBook X Pro refreshed with Intel 12th Gen CPU

What you need to know

Huawei just announced a refresh to its flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro.

The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and is available in Ink Blue, White, and Space Grey.

Huawei has not shared pricing information or a release date for the new MateBook X Pro at this time.

It's worth noting that while Huawei's high-end notebooks often compete with the best Windows laptops, they aren't available for purchase in the United States. Those in Europe and Asia will likely be able to order the new PC.

It's worth noting that while Huawei's high-end notebooks often compete with the best Windows laptops, they aren't available for purchase in the United States. Those in Europe and Asia will likely be able to order the new PC.

The MateBook X Pro has a 14.2-inch 3.1K display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.5%. It has an average ΔE of less than 1 on the P3 and sRGB dual-color gamuts as well. The display has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort3.0 Certification, which is a first among laptops according to Huawei.

To reduce glare, Huawei coated the screen of the MateBook X Pro with a Magnetically-controlled Nano Optical AR layer, which the company claims reduces light reflection by 60%.

The new MateBook X Pro is Intel Evo certified. It also has the option to run with a TDP of 30W when in Performance Mode.

Huawei highlighted the audio and video capabilities of its new laptop as well. The PC has six speakers and four built-in microphones. Along its top bezel, it has an HD camera that supports AI features, such as background switching and what Huawei calls hardware-level beauty enhancements. It also supports FollowCam and Eye Contact to help conference calls feel more personal.

Huawei also announced new versions of the MateBook 16s, MateBook D 16, MateBook 14s, and MateBook 14 laptops today, all of which have been refreshed with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The MateBook 16s is the most powerful of the bunch, sporting an Intel Core i9-12900H processor.

The MateBook D 16 is unique because it features a Huawei Metaline Antenna, which the company claims will improve its signal by 56%.