Surprise! Qualcomm has a second ARM64 processor that's less powerful—Snapdragon X Plus—but it's still faster than Apple's M3.

What you need to know

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon X Plus SoC (CPU, GPU, and NPU) for PCs alongside the previously announced Snapdragon X Elite.

Based on the same platform, the X Plus drops from 12 cores to 10 and is slightly less powerful.

Despite the reduced performance, Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon X Plus processor is still 10% faster on Geekbench v6.2.

Qualcomm performed live benchmarking for media earlier this month to prove its prowess.

Snapdragon X Plus launches at the same time as Snapdragon X Elite in “mid-2024.”

When Qualcomm unveiled its Apple-challenging Snapdragon X Elite chip for Windows 11 laptops, we stressed that it was based on the Snapdragon X platform, meaning we should expect more variations of the in-house processor. The most likely way to power up or down Snapdragon X is by adding or removing cores, like how Apple, Intel, and AMD scale their processors.

This assumption is correct, as Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon X Plus SoC (System on Chip) today. The new chip, which features the Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU, and Hexagon NPU, is expected to launch in June along with the Snapdragon X Elite.

Based on the same 4nm architecture, the Snapdragon X Plus features 10 cores instead of the 12 in the X Elite chip. It still features the same 42MB cache and powerful 45 TOPS NPU, putting Qualcomm well ahead of Apple’s M3 (18 TOPS), Intel Core Ultra (10 TOPS), and AMD Ryzen 8040 (16 TOPS), making it by far the fastest AI PC.

Max multithread frequency is 3.4GHz for all ten cores with no dual-core boost.

Qualcomm reference design laptop demonstrating real-world benchmarking (Cinebench 2024) of the new Snapdragon X Plus for the press earlier this month. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

By contrast, the top-tier X1E-84-100 Snapdragon X Elite (there are now three tiers) runs at 3.8GHz with two cores able to boost to 4.2GHz and can push out 4.6 TFLOPs via the Adreno GPU.

Looking at the lower-tier Snapdragon X Elites (X1E-80-100 and X1E-78-100), those still have 12 cores but vary on dual-core boost and drop to 3.8 TFLOPs for the Adreno GPU, which is the same GPU output for the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 (Qualcomm has announced only one SKU for Snapdragon X Plus).

All Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors run up to 64GB of LPDDR5x 8448 MT/s RAM. They also feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and up to 3x USB4, 2x USB3.2 Gen 2, and 1x eUSB2 for ports.

The Snapdragon X Plus as revealed by Qualcomm. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Earlier this month, Qualcomm hosted a press event demonstrating the power of the Snapdragon X Plus with live benchmarking on reference design laptops featuring the new SoC. As with the Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm is very confident that the numbers it cites for benchmarks and performance are 100% reflective of its chip's capability, leaving little room for debate.

Of course, we can't wait to get our hands on one in a shipping consumer laptop later this summer.

Who is the target market for Snapdragon X Plus?

While Qualcomm did not specify who the Snapdragon X Plus is for, it is correct to assume that it will be found in more price-friendly laptops instead of the top-tier X Elite chips, which we expect to see only in the most expensive laptops. That said, the Snapdragon X Plus should not be considered the “budget” Snapdragon X processor, but simply one that costs less, akin to Intel’s Core Ultra 7 versus Core Ultra 5 tiers.

Since the Snapdragon X platform is scalable, in theory, nothing is stopping Qualcomm from going to 8 or even 6 cores to bring down price and performance even further. Likewise, Qualcomm could scale up to 14 or 16 cores to offer something to match Apple’s M3 Pro and Max chips.

While Qualcomm has nothing to say when asked about future processors, the company is likely going to scale Snapdragon X in both directions to hit various price points to please laptop OEMs who want more options and consumers who can’t pay top prices (and those who are willing to pay whatever).

Snapdragon X Plus is still faster than Apple’s M3

Look out, Apple, as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform is quite fast as measured by Geekbench v6.2. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Despite fewer cores and lower max frequency, Qualcomm claims via Geekbench 6.2 (a popular third-party benchmarking app to measure processor performance) that its Snapdragon X Plus is still faster (13,350) than Apple’s M3 processor (12,154) found in the latest MacBook Pro.

That difference is “only” 10% but is still impressive considering this is a first-generation platform and chip compared to Apple’s third generation.

Of course, compared to the M3 Pro (15,281) and M3 Max (21,084), the Snapdragon X Plus is handily beat, although the top-tier Snapdragon X Elite (15,610) edges out Apple’s M3 Pro in multithread performance.

The real question is, what happens if Qualcomm takes its Snapdragon X platform from 12 cores to 16 to match Apple's top-tier M3 Max? Going by current numbers, Qualcomm would surely win. However, we'll have to wait and see if Qualcomm makes such a move before Apple shifts to its M4 line.

Intel and AMD are also no match for the Snapdragon X Plus

The new Snapdragon X Plus processor is faster and much more efficient than some of Intel and AMD's top processors. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Putting aside Apple’s processors, which have set the bar for the laptop industry, Intel and AMD are not even close to the Snapdragon X Plus, let alone the more powerful X Elite.

Returning to Geekbench, the Snapdragon X Plus is 37% faster on multi-thread performance and 28% faster on Cinebench 2024 (now optimized for Arm processors) than Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H and the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS.

Moreover, the Snapdragon X Plus beats those chips while using 54% (Geekbench) and 39% less power (Cinebench) compared to those same Intel and AMD chips.

Results from in-person benchmarking of the new Snapdragon X Plus and Oryon CPU earlier this month in New York City for the press. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

The Core Ultra 7 155H is one of Intel’s top-tier processors for 2024 and is found in everything from gaming laptops to the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 (Intel also offers the beefier Core Ultra 9 185H and Core i9-14900HX, reserved for high-value gaming laptops and workstations).

Assuming Qualcomm’s numbers are accurate (and we see no reason to doubt them), the takeaway is that the Snapdragon X Plus will be one very fast chip that is leaps and bounds more efficient than anything Intel and AMD currently offer.

Soon: Snapdragon X Plus launches alongside X Elite

Qualcomm is actually launching four new Snapdragon X processors this summer, three of which are variants of the X Elite and one of which is the new X Plus. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Perhaps more interestingly, Qualcomm is launching the Snapdragon X Plus processor simultaneously with the Snapdragon X Elite.

Qualcomm is historically known to announce its ARMS PC processors with a typical 8-month lead time instead of weeks. The company is bucking the trend here by launching all four chips (three Snapdragon X Elite SKUs and one Snapdragon X Plus) at the same time, meaning we should see a very wide variety of new laptops with both processors offering a better range of prices, features, and performance.

As to when we should see these new laptops, Qualcomm only notes "mid-2024," but we're expecting some news in late May from Microsoft for Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, which are to be announced just before its annual BUILD conference and feature Qualcomm's latest processors.

Likewise, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon will deliver a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024, which will take place between June 4th and June 7th.

If we had to bet, COMPUTEX would be a suitable venue for Qualcomm and its OEM partners to unveil their fleet of Snapdragon X-powered laptops, with commercial launches starting later in June.