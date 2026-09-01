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For $799 it's not a bad looking laptop at all.

As PC prices continue to rise, seeing a new release at $799 is a welcome sight, and that's where we're at with the new Samsung Galaxy Book6.

It's a decidedly mid-range laptop, but at a mid-range price, and it's not like you're really losing out on much, either.

That is, as long as you're not (for some reason) looking to have Copilot+ since the NPU on the included Intel chips doesn't meet the standard. But it's 2026, so there's still plenty of AI focus on tap, with Samsung's own tools.

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Despite the more affordable price, the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book6 doesn't skimp on one key spec: Battery life. Samsung claims up to 25 hours, backed by 45W charging that can add 33% charge in half an hour if you do need a top-up.

But in real-world use you're looking at a laptop that will easily get you through a full day off the charger, be that for work or for school. Here's what we're looking at spec-wise:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimension 313.0 x 221.0 x 15.7mm Weight 1.35kg OS Windows 11 Pro 25H2 (64-bit) / Windows 11 Home 25H2 (64-bit)

Linux (Console only) Display 14.0″ LCD WUXGA (1920×1200), 350 nits Processor Intel® Core™ 5 processor

Intel® Core™ 3 processor NPU Intel® NPU (up to 15 tops) Graphic Intel® Graphics Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, 802.11 ax 2×2 Color Violet Silver, Gray Memory 8GB/16GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB (PCle) Camera 2MP (1080p FHD) Audio Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones

Stereo speaker (2Wx2), Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro keyboard (Non-Backlit keyboard) Trackpad Clickpad Battery 61.2 Wh (Typical) Charging 45W USB Type-C Adapter Port USB Type-C x 2, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4 port (Supports 4K@30)

Headphone/Microphone

I like that there's anti-glare, and I like that there's a decent array of ports, including a full-sized HDMI output. While the cheapest version will be the Intel Core 3, with the lowest RAM and storage on offer, there is at least an option at an attractive price, and for many, it'll be plenty.

After all, it turns out having 8GB of RAM on a Windows 11 PC is just fine for a lot of users.

Being a Samsung laptop, if you also use a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, you'll unlock some additional integration, such as second screen support and the ability to use a single keyboard and mouse across multiple devices.

Galaxy AI has a few neat features, too, despite the low-powered NPU on the Galaxy Book6, with some useful tools for images and note summarization.

It's also available in two colors, a dark gray and a "Violet Silver." The Galaxy Book6 isn't going to set performance records, but that's not who it's for. It's for someone who wants a good-quality laptop to do everyday, normal things, and for that, it doesn't look bad at all.

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