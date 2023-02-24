Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Intel 13th-Gen and NVIDIA RTX 4060 appears on Geekbench

What you need to know

A new Geekbench listing has appeared for what looks to be the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

The listing reveals Intel 13th-Gen and NVIDIA RTX 40XX series graphics are being tested.

The device is codenamed "Ersa" and is targeting a late spring launch window.

Microsoft is gearing up to ship a handful of new Surface products this spring, and according to my sources who are familiar with the company's plans, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is on the cards. I'm told the device is codenamed "Ersa," and benchmarks for the device have now appeared on Geekbench revealing some new spec details.

The listings were first spotted by Gustave Monce on Twitter, who linked to the Geekbench results in a series of tweets. It appears there are multiple SKUs in testing, including one with an Intel Core i7-13800H, 64GB RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. This SKU would be the most powerful Surface to ever ship, and the first to do so with 64GB RAM on board.

(It's worth mentioning that not all internal configurations end up shipping. Just because Microsoft is testing models with 64GB RAM doesn't mean this SKU will ship, though it's certainly more likely to do so.)

The benchmarks reveal a single-core score of 2564 and multi-core score of 12463. To compare, the original Surface Laptop Studio earns a single-core score of around 1985, and multi-core score of around 6788.

Other specs benchmarked include a version with an Intel Core i7-13700H, 16GB RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is more likely to be an entry-level or mid-tier configuration, without a dedicated graphics card. Microsoft sells the original Surface Laptop Studio without a dedicated graphics card too, so this wouldn't come as a surprise.

The good news is these benchmarks confirm that Microsoft is testing models of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Intel 13th-Gen chips and NVIDIA RTX 40 series chips. My sources tell me not to expect any major design updates to the external chassis, and that there's unlikely to be a new, larger model to accompany the 14.4-inch variant.

The first Surface Laptop Studio shipped in October 2021, so we're well overdue a refresh. Let's hope the device is able to meet its spring shipping target, and isn't pushed to later in the year.