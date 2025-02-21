PhysX no longer works with NVIDIA's RTX 50-series GPUs, but it's not the end of the world.

NVIDIA dropping 32-bit PhysX support in its new RTX 50-series GPUs is a hot topic in some corners of the internet, and I'm seeing lots of people pile on to express their dismay at the company's decision to abandon a piece of what makes PC gaming so attractive: backward compatibility.

I don't disagree. The move by NVIDIA, taken at face value, seems like a slight to those who spent huge on the new hardware only to find that it's missing a piece that's prevalent in NVIDIA RTX 40-series (and older) GPUs.

It seems like NVIDIA came out of nowhere with the decision, and indeed it wasn't exactly expressed in a major way. An NVIDIA support thread last updated on January 17, 2025, seems to be the official announcement, and it's been quoted to reply to users providing negative feedback regarding 32-bit PhysX support on the NVIDIA forums.

I'm not a fan of how NVIDIA handled the situation, but ultimately, it's not as big of a deal as some are making it out to be.

What does a lack of 32-bit PhysX support actually mean?

NVIDIA's RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 lack 32-bit PhysX support. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

PhysX has a long history. It's a technology that's changed hands a few times due to acquisitions; it was originally named NovodeX before being acquired by Ageia in 2004, which was then acquired by NVIDIA in 2008.

It began as a technology made to run on Physics Processing Units (PPU), but NVIDIA changed it to run instead on its GPUs following the acquisition.

PhysX's main goal is to simulate physics, including body and cloth dynamics, ragdoll effects, particles, and more. To operate properly, it employs NVIDIA's 32-bit CUDA cores.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

👉 Read our NVIDIA RTX 5080 Founders Edition review

NVIDIA's RTX 50-series "Blackwell" GPUs lack 32-bit CUDA support, which is the main issue with 32-bit PhysX support. Aging technologies are quietly retired all the time, and if NVIDIA's RTX 5000 launch had gone smoother, I suspect many wouldn't have made as big of a deal out of the news.

Let's say you got lucky and landed an RTX 50-series GPU before scalpers could get ahold of all the stock. You launch a game that utilizes 32-bit PhysX. Will it run? Absolutely. A lack of 32-bit PhysX support doesn't mean your RTX 50-series GPU won't run the game.

A lack of 32-bit PhysX support doesn't mean your RTX 50-series GPU won't run the game.

Popular games like Borderlands 2 and Batman: Arkham City notably use 32-bit PhysX, and you will absolutely have to disable the feature in the games if you'd rather not see performance fall off.

When a GPU is incapable of running PhysX, it turns to the CPU. Unfortunately, the CPU isn't meant to handle the task, and performance tanks. This is evident in a short video posted by Reddit user PaP3s in which they play Borderlands 2 on an RTX 5080 and a GTX 980 Ti. You can guess which card offers better performance (hint: it's the older one).

👉 Read our NVIDIA RTX 5090 Founders Edition review

The good news? You can disable PhysX features in the game and have it run smoothly on an NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU. Your game won't exactly look and feel the same, but at least it's not completely incompatible.

Which games are affected by a lack of 32-bit PhysX support?

NVIDIA PhysX on RTX 5090 - Comparison with RTX 4090 in Mafia 2 - YouTube Watch On

A member of the ResetEra forums recently created a brilliant post detailing all of the games that are affected by NVIDIA's decision to abandon 32-bit PhysX support in its RTX 50-series GPUs.

There are, in total, 43 games identified as having 32-bit PhysX GPU acceleration.

7554

Alice: Madness Returns

Armageddon Riders

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Blur

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Continent of the Ninth

Crazy Machines 2

Cryostasis: Sleep of Reason

Dark Void

Darkest of Days

Deep Black

Depth Hunter

Gas Guzzlers: Combat Carnage

Hot Dance Party

Hot Dance Party 2

Hydrophobia: Prophecy

Jianxia 3

Mafia 2

Mars: War Logs

Metro 2033

Metro: Last Light

Mirror's Edge

Monster Madness: Battle for Suburbia

MStar

Passion Leads Army

QQ Dance

QQ Dance 2

Rise of the Triad

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Sacred 2: Ice and Blood

Shattered Horizon

Star Trek

Star Trek DAC

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified

The Secret World

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2

Unreal Tournament 3

Warmonger: Operation Downtown Destruction

I bolded some of the games that I feel like many people still play, myself included. The Witcher 3, thankfully, came with PhysX support designed to run on a CPU instead, so you can still enjoy the PhysX features even if you have an RTX 50-series or AMD GPU.

To reiterate, the games listed above are not unplayable on a "Blackwell" GPU. You just won't be able to enable PhysX and expect good performance.

Is there a workaround for 32-bit PhysX support on RTX 50-series GPUs?

Even the mighty RTX 5090 will struggle in games with PhysX effects enabled. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

AMD Radeon GPU users have been experiencing a lack of PhysX support for years, which leads me to my next point.

Major changes to NVIDIA's CUDA cores in the "Blackwell" era mean it won't reverse its decision (I doubt that's even possible), so you'll have to take matters into your own hands.

If you really want to keep PhysX around, you can always buy an old (and presumably cheap) NVIDIA GPU and have it run alongside your main RTX 50-series card. It's not an ideal setup, but it's probably the best avenue for those who can't live without certain games with PhysX enabled.

What do you think?

I'm sticking to the opinion that if NVIDIA's RTX 5000 launch hadn't been plagued with poor stock availability, inflated prices, melting power cables, and faulty drivers, the removal of 32-bit PhysX support wouldn't have been nearly as big of a deal.

Instead, it's another blow to Team Green faithful, who already feel slighted. I totally understand the sentiment, but old tech can't stick around forever.

Let me know what you think about NVIDIA's decision and whether or not it affects you!