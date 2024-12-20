Qualcomm scores BIG win against Arm, can continue to sell Snapdragon X chips for PCs
Qualcomm had properly licensed its central processor chips from Arm, though the jury delivered a mistrial.
The fate of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X processors got some good news tonight, as a jury found that the company properly licensed its chips from Arm Holdings, according to Reuters. Although the actual court case resulted in a mistrial, this fight between Arm and Qualcomm may not be over yet.
Because of today's result, the case could go to trial again, but Judge Maryellen Noreika, who presided over the case in the U.S. federal court in Delaware, had a better suggestion for both companies: Work it out in mediation. Noreika made this assertion under the belief that if the case went to trial again, there would be, once again, no clear victory.
From Reuters reporting on the verdict:
Just earlier today, we reported that Qualcomm expected to save up to $1.4 billion by reducing its reliance on Arm. Those numbers are in question, but today's verdict favors Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon's bet on buying Nuvia in 2021.
Nuvia was started by ex-Apple and ex-Arm employees who originally sought to design all-new Arm-based chips for servers. However, Qualcomm swooped in with $1.4 billion to change their mind (and direction), instead making high-end processors for Windows PCs that could compete against Apple.
During the trial, Qualcomm claimed that 1% or less of its Oryon CPU core designs are based on Armv8 technology, but Arm's argument would render that point moot.
We also learned that only 720,000 PCs with Qualcomm chips were sold in Q3 2024, which appeared to be purely negative news. Qualcomm aims to capture 50% of the market within five years, but holding just a 0.8% share of sales in Q3 2024 is a weak beginning. Reportedly, Qualcomm chips power only 1.5% of all Windows PCs.
Following the verdict, Arm Holdings is down 1.75%, and Qualcomm is up 2% and climbing in after-hours trading.
The fate of Snapdragon X (Nuvia cores) was on the table
Had Qualcomm been found liable for not properly licensing the tech from Arm, it could have been forced to cease selling its Snapdragon X processors, resulting in companies like ASUS, Acer, Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo pulling their products from their shelves. Moreover, it couldn’t release further iterations of the chip, whether scaled up or down, for future products.
Now that the jury found Qualcomm innocent, Arm loses much bargaining power in hopes of reaching a big financial payout from Qualcomm.
Of course, Arm could appeal and ask for a new trial, kicking the whole escapade down the road into 2025, but it seems more likely that the companies will come to a mediated agreement in which Arm gets more money, and Qualcomm gets a promise of no more lawsuits.
Interestingly, Qualcomm is expected to kick off Gen 2 of its Snapdragon X processors in mid-2025, although that chip is expected to deviate even further from Arm’s designs, making Arm’s case even weaker.
As I wrote in May 2024, right when the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors were launching, ARM64 and AI are driving a 'Great Reset' in the Windows PC industry, a transformation unlike any witnessed in the past three decades. That is still the case going into 2025 when I expect even more shakeups from the top Windows OEMs.
Windows laptop makers don’t seem too concerned. Over 20 laptops launched with Qualcomm’s new processors in 2024, and Windows Central expects to hear of even more Qualcomm-based PCs at CES 2025 in early January in Las Vegas.
Daniel Rubino is the Editor-in-chief of Windows Central. He is also the head reviewer, podcast co-host, and analyst. He has been covering Microsoft since 2007, when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, laptops, next-gen computing, and watches. He has been reviewing laptops since 2015 and is particularly fond of 2-in-1 convertibles, ARM processors, new form factors, and thin-and-light PCs. Before all this tech stuff, he worked on a Ph.D. in linguistics, watched people sleep (for medical purposes!), and ran the projectors at movie theaters because it was fun.