The Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card is no more

What you need to know

Without much of an announcement, Intel has quietly pulled the plug on its Limited Edition Arc A770 graphics card.

It only affects the first-party card with 16GB VRAM, third-parties can and will continue to offer the A770, mostly with 8GB VRAM.

The cheaper Arc A750 appears to be unaffected for now.

If you've been on the fence over picking up Intel's own version of the Arc A770 graphics card with 16GB VRAM, you might want to jump on it pretty quickly. Spotted and subsequently confirmed by our pals at PC Gamer, Intel is killing off its 'Limited Edition' Arc A770 that has been on sale from launch.

The Arc A770 graphics card was quietly added to Intel's PCN list a couple of days ago, without much to signify it was only this particular version that was being discontinued. The subsequent confirmation though does point out that Intel will continue to ship silicon to its third party partners for the A770, including ASRock and Acer.

What this means is that once stock at retailers has run out, it's gone for good. The big loss is that Intel's own card has been the cheapest to pack 16GB VRAM. Acer's Predator A770 also has 16GB, but it does cost a little more.

Acer's A770 is going to be the best alternative going forward if you want 16GB VRAM. (Image credit: Acer)

This also doesn't seem to affect the cheaper Arc A750 Limited Edition for the time being. It's specific to the A770, though I guess we shouldn't expect the A750 to stick around for too long now. It happens, though, and we're expecting to see the first signs of Intel's next generation Arc graphics in the next year, as well.

I spent some time using the Arc A770 Limited Edition last year around launch, and have since put the ASRock 8GB version in my own gaming PC. I was always really happy with the overall performance, especially given the price, and that has only improved over time. Drivers keep getting better, and Intel has even made inroads with DX9 performance without having native support for it.

I'd happily recommend the A770, but if you had your eye on Intel's own version (and it is a very good looking card) your time is fast running out.