As the world suffers a global IT apocalypse, what's more worrying is how easy it is for this to happen
Nefarious actors might not be to blame this time, but it should serve as a warning to us all how fragile our technology is.
What a day it's been, and it's barely lunchtime in the UK as I write this. Huge, important parts of the world's IT have been taken down, seemingly by a bad update to security software, Crowdstrike. Naturally, as all these systems are running Windows, Microsoft has been thrust into the limelight, too.
The lead image I've used here was taken by the VP of Marketing and Growth at Future PLC, the parent company of Windows Central. It's from JFK airport in New York City, and you don't have to look very far to find similar photos filling up social media.
It's an unprecedented situation around the globe, with banks, healthcare, airlines, TV stations, all affected by it. While Crowdstrike has confirmed this isn't the result of any type of hack, it's still incredibly alarming. One piece of software has crippled large parts of industry all across the planet. That's what worries me.
Too much is reliant on the same software, which makes an easy target
This time we're 'lucky' in the sense it wasn't some bad actors causing deliberate chaos. Next time we might not be. Remember the 'Wannacry' attack of 2017 that crippled the UK's National Health Service (NHS) by attacking older versions of Windows? Have we been lucky that nothing of this scale has happened since?
We, of course, get outages, for example, if Microsoft Azure has an issue, services all over the place will go down because they rely on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure. If Cloudflare goes down, so does half the internet. And then we have today, where it seems a bad update to security software has taken TV channels off the air and grounded flights.
This stuff is all too easy. Bad actors can target a single source and cripple millions of computers, many of which are essential. Once again, the NHS here in the UK is affected, with GP surgeries unable to function across the country. It points to a problem of our own making.
We've given the keys to the planet to too few keyholders
If Xbox goes down, that's an inconvenience. If my healthcare services can't function, that's a crisis. Airlines unable to safely get planes on and off the ground? Crisis. Healthcare and transportation are but two essential services to keep the world moving. Today, they're not doing that.
To a lesser extent, it mirrors a phrase I often use both in and out of work: "The world made a mistake making Google the arbiter of the internet." Our work here is a constant cat and mouse game with Google's algorithms, which can make or break our entire business with one update.
That pales in comparison to what's happening today, but I feel like it's a good analogy. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cloudflare, in this case, Crowdstrike, all have too much power. Something like this outage puts that front and center, and honestly, it terrifies me.
It terrifies me that too few massive companies essentially hold the keys to the planet. The entire world relies on the internet and connected services to function now, and this should be a wake-up call. Big businesses will always want more share, more control, more money, but what are we actually doing here? We're leaving ourselves open to a whole lot of pain.
What's the solution? I have no idea. At this point, I don't even think there could be one. These companies and their services are all too big to start making serious changes. It's not like the NHS will suddenly scrap Windows and build their own operating system, is it? Convenience is king, and it can also be our undoing.
I guess all we can do is pray that these companies start taking better care, and that someone with bad intentions doesn't see how simple it would be to completely cripple the planet. Now I need another coffee.
The upside is this concentration allows unprecedented investment of funds into endeavors that is impossible for a smaller scale. The downside of course is that it's super-fragile, since everything is based on a few unique templates. Similar to the way a virus can easily wipe out an entire population since the biological makeup of the species is based on some unique root components (think Covid for example).
Not sure there's an easy alternative in general, but in this case at least, the blame lies with irresponsible deployment of software without adequate testing.
People were in an absolute tizzy over Y2K too. It was way overblown and absurd. Nothing happened.
What this mess really points out - AGAIN - is that critical functions should not be depending on Windows. We have Unix for that. Windows should only be for frontend reporting and such. The heavy lifting on the backend should be reserved for the heavy-duty software.