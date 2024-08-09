Copilot+ PCs are getting their biggest outing yet with the world's greatest football (or soccer if you prefer) club at Wembley Stadium

What you need to know

Copilot+ PCs are getting a very public outing as a back of shirt sponsor at this weekend's Community Shield between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley.

Qualcomm, Manchester United's front of shirt sponsor, has nominated Microsoft and Copilot+ PCs to be featured on the back of the shirt for the curtain raiser of the new English season.

Manchester is red and always will be red.

If none of the text above gave it away, I am a lifelong Manchester United fan. If you know football, sorry, Soccer, for the Americans in the audience, you'll likely know the name. One of the biggest clubs in the world and the most successful domestic team in England (we'll ignore the European success that brings the arch rivals into the conversation).

In any case, this season Manchester United have a new front of shirt sponsor in Qualcomm, more specifically, the Snapdragon brand. Saturday, August 10, is the curtain raiser to the new English season with the Community Shield at Wembley against local rivals, Manchester City (boo). And for this special outing there's a new special brand on the back of the shirts.

Microsoft and Copilot+ PCs are coming along for the ride.

Qualcomm has nominated Microsoft as a partner for the Community Shield shirts, and traditionally English Premier League teams don't feature additional branding on the rear. So it's not clear if this will be a true one off, or it may return in the future.

Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite currently have Copilot+ PCs on lockdown, presumably down to some agreement with Microsoft. Nevertheless, as we've already seen with the first batch of laptops, it's no joke. Copilot+ itself is a bit thin on the ground at the moment, with its flagship feature, Windows Recall, nowhere in sight after Microsoft went back to the drawing board.

Obviously you know who I'll be rooting for, Copilot+ PCs are just a nice little bonus. If you're a fan, might I suggest joining me in shouting for the boys in red!

