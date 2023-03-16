How to watch Microsoft's 'The Future of Work with AI' event live

What you need to know

Microsoft will hold an event titled "The Future of Work with AI" today, March 16, 2023 at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET).

It's speculated that the event will focus on Office apps, though Microsoft has not officially confirmed that to be the case.

The event will be live streamed, and you can watch it through Microsoft's website.

Microsoft will stream an event titled "The Future of Work with AI" later today. The event kicks off at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET) on March 16, 2023. The official webpage for the event includes a live stream, which should go live right as the event starts. We'll embed any videos here if they become available, such as recaps.

As a quick reminder, Daylight Saving Time began in the United States on March 12, 2023. That means some countries have a different time difference than normal. For example, England is only four hours ahead of ET at the moment. World Time Buddy can help you confirm when the event starts in your area.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Jared Spataro will host the event. While Microsoft has kept its descriptions of the event vague, it's speculated that the presentation will focus on Office.

A leak from a few hours before the event showed a new AI PowerPoint feature called Copilot. That feature uses AI to generate a PowerPoint presentation based on text from a user written in natural language.

There's a good chance that Microsoft's other announcements will be along the same lines. Company CEO Satya Nadella has said that Microsoft will incorporate AI into all of its products. We've already seen artificial intelligence added to Teams and Bing. Office appears to be next on the list.

Microsoft is expected to unveil Copilot for Word, Viva, PowerBI, and other services in addition to announcing Copilot for PowerPoint.

We'll cover all of the major announcements from the event as they happen and recap the biggest news as well.