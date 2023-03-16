Microsoft is bringing AI to PowerPoint via new 'Copilot' feature that will create presentations for you

What you need to know

A leak has unveiled new AI capabilities coming to PowerPoint.

AI "Copilot" will help you design entire presentations just by asking.

The AI can even use other documents for inspiration and topic focus.

Microsoft has announced that it's bringing AI to PowerPoint via a new "Copilot" feature that will let users use natural language to ask PowerPoint to create entire presentations based on a particular topic, and even the ability to refer to other documents for information and inspiration.

PowerPoint Copilot pic.twitter.com/oWpYwl3beGMarch 16, 2023 See more

The Copilot also understands commands such as "add animations to this slide," and using descriptive language, can even apply different styles per slide or across the entire presentation. The ability to talk to PowerPoint like a person and ask it to create things based on ideas you have in your head is going to be game changing for users.

Microsoft has been on an AI rampage over the last month, and it started with adding a new AI Copilot to the Bing search engine. Since then, Bing has surpassed 100 million users, with one third of those users using AI on a daily basis to conduct internet searches and creative tasks.

Microsoft isn't just stopping with Bing, as it's now announced new AI capabilites in Word, Excel, and Outlook in addition to PowerPoint. Copilot functions similarly in all Office apps, being capable of generate content specified by the user, with context from other sources where necessary. Be sure check out the Microsoft event from 8am PT to see the news announced.