Microsoft 365 Copilot brings the power of AI to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Teams

What you need to know

Microsoft 365 Copilot was just announced at The Future of Work with AI event presented by Microsoft.

The tool uses artificial intelligence to generate content across a range of applications, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Teams.

Microsoft's approach to AI connects apps, allowing users to generate content in one program by gaining insight from specific documents.

Microsoft just unveiled AI features for its Microsoft 365 suite of applications. Microsoft 365 Copilot brings artificial intelligence to a range of programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. They center around the same concept, using AI to generate content intelligently.

An Microsoft 365 blog post (opens in new tab) outlines everything Copilot can do. Copilot is in testing with 20 customers, eight of which are Fortune 500 companies. More customers will be able to test Copilot in preview over the coming months.

Microsoft showed off a variety of features during today's event, including asking Microsoft 365 Copilot to prepare for a meeting, AI generating meeting notes for a Teams call someone joined late, and PowerPoint creating a presentation based on a specific document.

Copilot can use insights and information from one Microsoft app to generate content in another. For example, Details from a Word document can help create a PowerPoint presentation.

It's also possible to use Copilot to prepare for and catch up on Teams meetings. If you join a meeting late, Copilot can make meeting notes for everything you've missed. It can also help create a meeting agenda based on chat history and suggest which people should follow up with specific tasks.

Business Chat is a new experience from Microsoft that brings together information from your documents, files, emails, and other areas. The feature is accessible through Teams and Microsoft365.com.

Within Outlook, Copilot can read an email sent to you and generate a reply.

Microsoft has made several AI announcements this year, including launching the new Bing powered by ChatGPT and features for Microsoft Teams.

This is a developing news story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.