Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event interrupted by protester

Near the beginning of Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Copilot Event, a protester interrupted the company's presentation.

The protester was seemingly off to the side of the stage, so it is difficult to understand what they yelled.

To the best of my ability, I have transcribed what I believe the protester stated:

"You claim that you care... that you use AI for good... but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. 50,000 people have died."

The protester's comments happened during the presentation of Microsoft Copilot CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Suleyman responded by saying "thank you for your protest, I hear your protest."

I cannot determine intent or feelings of those involved with the incident. It does appear that Suleyman appeared to be making an attempt to deescalate the situation and to not comment on any specific statements made by the protester.

This is the moment a protester interrupted Microsoft's live Copilot AI event.

The protester appears to have yelled "shame on you" at Suleyman. They also seem to state "you have blood on your hands... all of Microsoft has blood on its hands."

Other accusations were made, though it is difficult to decipher the statements of the protester. I believe at one point the phrase "killing children" was yelled.

Suleyman transitioned back to his presentation in a calm manner following the protest.

The live stream below still shows the incident at the time of publication. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden also shared a video of the incident on X.

Note: This is a developing story and we will add more information as it becomes available.