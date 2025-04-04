Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event interrupted by protester
A protester at Microsoft's 50th Anniversary event appears to have accused Microsoft of selling AI weapons to the Israeli military.
Near the beginning of Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Copilot Event, a protester interrupted the company's presentation.
The protester was seemingly off to the side of the stage, so it is difficult to understand what they yelled.
To the best of my ability, I have transcribed what I believe the protester stated:
"You claim that you care... that you use AI for good... but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. 50,000 people have died."
The protester's comments happened during the presentation of Microsoft Copilot CEO Mustafa Suleyman.
Suleyman responded by saying "thank you for your protest, I hear your protest."
I cannot determine intent or feelings of those involved with the incident. It does appear that Suleyman appeared to be making an attempt to deescalate the situation and to not comment on any specific statements made by the protester.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
This is the moment a protester interrupted Microsoft's live Copilot AI event. pic.twitter.com/QB7TxFCbquApril 4, 2025
The protester appears to have yelled "shame on you" at Suleyman. They also seem to state "you have blood on your hands... all of Microsoft has blood on its hands."
Other accusations were made, though it is difficult to decipher the statements of the protester. I believe at one point the phrase "killing children" was yelled.
Suleyman transitioned back to his presentation in a calm manner following the protest.
The live stream below still shows the incident at the time of publication. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden also shared a video of the incident on X.
Note: This is a developing story and we will add more information as it becomes available.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.