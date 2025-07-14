Microsoft shareholders call for review of ties to Israel — "In the face of serious allegations of complicity in genocide and other international crimes, Microsoft’s HRDD processes appear ineffective"

Microsoft Azure's part in providing services to the Israeli government and military has drawn criticism.

Microsoft is facing further protests over the company's connection to the Israeli government and military. A group of over 60 Microsoft shareholders recently filed a proposal to have Microsoft publish a report reviewing its "human rights due diligence [HRDD] processes in preventing, identifying, and addressing customer misuse of Microsoft artificial intelligence and cloud products or services that violate human rights or international humanitarian law."

The filing, reported on by Bloomberg, PC Gamer, and several other outlets, states that Microsoft's HRDD processes appear ineffective. The filing also questions several aspects of Microsoft's review on the topic, the results of which were shared in a statement back in May.

"The statement provides no additional information on the nature of the assessments, the definition of 'harm,' nor the identity of the external firm," reads the filing. "Notably, the statement admits a significant gap in Microsoft’s HRDD: 'Microsoft does not have visibility into how customers use our software on their own servers or other devices'."

The total number of shareholders filing the proposal is relatively small, considering the size of Microsoft. Those shareholders represent $80 million worth of Microsoft shares.

While small compared to the total number of Microsoft shareholders, the 60 joint filers represent the largest group of co-filers ever to back a resolution at Microsoft.

The resolution will be voted on during Microsoft's Annual General Meeting, which will be held in December 2025.

Criticism of Microsoft centers around the company's dealings with the Israeli government. Microsoft provides several services to the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD), including Azure cloud services, Azure AI services, and language translation.

Microsoft's statement in May emphasized the company's relationship with IMOD is "structured as a standard commercial relationship."

Microsoft stated it conducted both an internal assessment and an external review of the situation:

"Based on our review, including both our internal assessments and external review, we have found no evidence that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies, or any of our other software, have been used to harm people or that IMOD has failed to comply with our terms of service or our AI Code of Conduct."

Microsoft's statement came shortly after an Associated Press report claimed the Israeli military's use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology "skyrocketed" after an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Microsoft specifically mentioned that attack in its May statement:

"We do occasionally provide special access to our technologies beyond the terms of our commercial agreements. In addition to the commercial relationship with the IMOD, Microsoft provided limited emergency support to the Israeli government in the weeks following October 7, 2023, to help rescue hostages. We provided this help with significant oversight and on a limited basis, including approval of some requests and denial of others. We believe the company followed its principles on a considered and careful basis, to help save the lives of hostages while also honoring the privacy and other rights of civilians in Gaza."

Microsoft has been increasingly pressured to cut ties with the Israeli government and military. Microsoft's 50th anniversary event was interrupted by a protester, as was the company's Build 2025 conference.

Microsoft fired the protester from its 50th anniversary event, Ibtihal Aboussad, and reprimanded her for not apologizing.

"The company has concluded that your misconduct was designed to gain notoriety and cause maximum disruption to this highly anticipated event,” read an email seen by The Verge. “It is also concerning that you have not apologized to the company, and in fact you have shown no remorse for the effect that your actions have had and will have.”

Brian Eno, who created the Windows 95 startup sound, shared an open letter with Microsoft. (Image credit: Getty Images | Jim Dyson)

Microsoft has received criticism from several directions. Brian Eno, the creator of the Windows 95 startup sound, spoke out against Microsoft.

"If you knowingly build systems that can enable war crimes, you inevitably become complicit in those crimes," said Eno.

He also shared that the money originally received for creating the Windows 95 chime will be used to help the victims of attacks on Gaza, stating, "If a sound can signal real change, then let it be this one."

Separately, the No Azure for Apartheid movement has a petition signed by over 1,500 Microsoft employees. A former Microsoft engineer sent an email to thousands of internal addresses within the company. That email discussed the protest during Build 2025 and Microsoft's relationship with the Israeli government.

"Microsoft is killing kids? Is my work killing kids?" read the email sent to Microsoft employees.

Following that protest and email, Microsoft employees found that they could not send emails containing the words "Palestine" or "Gaza." Microsoft confirmed that the move was made to reduce "politically focused emails" within the company.