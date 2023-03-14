Microsoft Build 2023 dates leak, confirming the event will be in-person and online

What you need to know

Dates have leaked online for Microsoft Build 2023.

The event will have both in-person and digital components, based on a leaked slide.

Today's leaks line up with previous information about Build 2023 that emerged last month.

Microsoft Build 2023 will run from May 23-25, according to a leak shared by WalkingCat on Twitter. The dates for the developer conference align with previous leaks about the event as well as the general timeframe that Build occurs each year (Build 2022 was held May 24-26).

Last month, the same dates leaked, courtesy of Twitter users @XenoPanther. We now have more information about the event. WalkingCat has a good track record of leaking information, so their tweet adds authority to the dates of the event.

Build 2023 will have a global digital component May 23-24. An in-person event in Seattle will also run from May 23-25. Pre-Day workshops will be held in Seattle on May 22, 2023.

Last year's Build had limited in-person attendance. The slide shared by WalkingCat does not mention if there will be limits on how many people can attend the Seattle component of the event.

Microsoft's Build conference focuses on Windows, Azure, and Microsoft 365 developers. General consumers shouldn't expect too much that affects them immediately, but Microsoft could always squeeze in some major announcements. Many of the announcements affect general users in the long run, such as Edge gaining new capabilities or new options for developers within Microsoft Teams.

Last year, Microsoft announced new features for Loop components and the fact that it would open the Windows 11 widgets panel to third-party developers. The latter of those paved the way for a Spotify widget on Windows 11. Microsoft also announced the Windows Dev Kit 2023 (previously known as Project Volterra) at Build 2022.

This is a developing news story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.