Microsoft confirms May event for major Windows 11 AI features and new Arm Surface PCs

Microsoft has announced a special event that will be taking place on May 20 in Seattle, where the company is expected to unveil its wave of consumer Surface PCs powered by Arm processors, as well as next-generation AI features coming to Windows 11 later this year.

The company is planning two waves of hardware launches for Surface this spring, with the first taking place later this week and aimed at commercial customers. Microsoft will unveil a new wave of business-focused Surface Pro and Surface Laptop PCs with new Intel Ultra chips, which should begin shipping in April.

The May 20 event will include more hardware in the form of a consumer-facing Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with refreshed designs and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite based SoC. The company will tout these new PCs as AI PCs, with support for some of Windows 11's upcoming next-gen AI features.

Those AI features include a new "AI Explorer" which turns everything you do on your computer into a searchable memory, using natural language to bring up old files, apps, and webpages. There's also an on-device live captions feature coming that will translate different languages in real time, as well as a new Ai powered Super Resolution mode that will smooth out and upscale supported games.

We will be on the ground on May 20 to cover the event as it happens, so keep it locked to Windows Central.