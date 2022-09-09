Microsoft Ignite 2022 registration now open
You can now register to digitally or physically attend Microsoft Ignite 2022.
What you need to know
- Registrations are now open for Microsoft Ignite 2022.
- People can attend Ignite in person or view the conference remotely.
- Ignite is aimed at developers and IT professionals.
- The conference starts at 9 AM PT on October 12, 2022 and runs through October 14, 2022.
Microsoft Ignite 2022 is just around the corner. The conference, which is aimed at IT professionals and developers, will start at 9 AM PT on October 12, 2022 and run through October 2022. Registration for the event is now open.
There are two ways that people can attend Microsoft Ignite this year, in-person or digitally. Both require registration but only one requires payment. Attending Microsoft Ignite in-person will cost approximately $1,895, though the exact cost will depend on the pass option that people choose. An FAQ page (opens in new tab) breaks things down further.
"Level up your skills as Microsoft, industry, and partner experts guide you through the latest technology with immersive demos and live sessions," says Microsoft. "Plus, connect and collaborate with your community both in person and digitally."
Throughout the three-day event, Microsoft will hold keynotes, core theme sessions, product deep dives, and provide opportunities to network within the industry. Microsoft Ignite Spotlights will also be held. They provide "connection opportunities that help you gain insights from local leaders, partner experts, and your community," according to Microsoft.
Several featured speakers will be part of the event:
- Satya Nadella: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
- Scott Guthriee: Executive Vice President, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group
- Alysa Taylor: Corporate Vice President, Industry, Apps, and Data Marketing
- Vasu Jakkal: Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, and Identity
You can register for Microsoft Ignite through the event's webpage (opens in new tab).
The Seattle Convention Center will have the following at Ignite, as listed by Microsoft:
- Collaborate and ideate in person with Microsoft and partner technology innovators and experts who span the breadth of the Microsoft Cloud, devices, and services.
- Participate in on-site forums hosted by Microsoft and partner leaders to discover insights to optimize current and future technology.
- Experience product demos that explore the latest in technology and solutions for:
- Productivity and collaboration
- Intelligent business applications
- Customer insights
- New product and service innovations
- AI and automation
- IoT
- Mixed reality
- End-to-end security
- Sustainability
- Industry-specific cloud services and more
