Microsoft Ignite 2022 registration now open

What you need to know

Registrations are now open for Microsoft Ignite 2022.

People can attend Ignite in person or view the conference remotely.

Ignite is aimed at developers and IT professionals.

The conference starts at 9 AM PT on October 12, 2022 and runs through October 14, 2022.

Microsoft Ignite 2022 is just around the corner. The conference, which is aimed at IT professionals and developers, will start at 9 AM PT on October 12, 2022 and run through October 2022. Registration for the event is now open.

There are two ways that people can attend Microsoft Ignite this year, in-person or digitally. Both require registration but only one requires payment. Attending Microsoft Ignite in-person will cost approximately $1,895, though the exact cost will depend on the pass option that people choose. An FAQ page (opens in new tab) breaks things down further.

"Level up your skills as Microsoft, industry, and partner experts guide you through the latest technology with immersive demos and live sessions," says Microsoft. "Plus, connect and collaborate with your community both in person and digitally."

Throughout the three-day event, Microsoft will hold keynotes, core theme sessions, product deep dives, and provide opportunities to network within the industry. Microsoft Ignite Spotlights will also be held. They provide "connection opportunities that help you gain insights from local leaders, partner experts, and your community," according to Microsoft.

Several featured speakers will be part of the event:

Satya Nadella: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Guthriee: Executive Vice President, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group

Alysa Taylor: Corporate Vice President, Industry, Apps, and Data Marketing

Vasu Jakkal: Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, and Identity

You can register for Microsoft Ignite through the event's webpage (opens in new tab).

The Seattle Convention Center will have the following at Ignite, as listed by Microsoft: