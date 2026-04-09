Microsoft broke Windows 11 search by trying to fix it: Here's what happened
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By Kevin Okemwa published
A buggy Bing update broke Windows 11's Start menu search, prompting it to display blank search results that were still clickable.
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A buggy Bing update broke Windows 11's Start menu search, prompting it to display blank search results that were still clickable.