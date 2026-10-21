Microsoft is working on a small yet meaningful change to the lock screen and sign-in experience on Windows 11 that will streamline the authentication process that users must go through to log into their desktop.

The current Windows sign-in flow requires the user to manually select the method of authentication they wish to use to login. If you've set up a PIN, face unlock, and fingerprint unlock, the only method of authentication that is active is the one you manually click on to use on the lock screen.

This is a huge gripe of mine, and it's super frustrating when you want to login using your face, but Windows has selected PIN or fingerprint. It means your webcam isn't looking for you in that moment, and you have to manually switch to face unlock to force Windows into checking for your face and logging in.

Well, it looks like this is finally changing. In the latest Windows 11 preview builds, a hidden feature ID enables a new experience that automates this. Now, by default, the PIN box is always on show, but face unlock and fingerprint unlock are also active and ready to authenticate at the same time.

No longer does the user need to manually choose their login method. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

This means users no longer need to manually select the login method of their choice. Windows will automatically capture whichever biometric authentication method is set up, even when the PIN box is on screen. This also means the lock screen looks cleaner as a result, as the options to choose which authentication method you want to use is no longer displays as it's not necessary. It's also faster for those with biometric authentication enabled.

I really like this change, as it encourages Windows to keep trying my face unlock even if it fails the first time. Of course, there's an eventual timeout if it fails too many times, but I find it is able to log me in before it ever reaches that point. Also, being able to just type my PIN without having to manually select the PIN option first is also great.

Microsoft is yet to announce this new sign-in flow, but I suspect it won't be long until it's officially put into testing as it's already very polished and has been in the works for a number of months now. What do you think? Is this a good change for the Windows lock screen? Let us know in the comments.

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