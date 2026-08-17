Click for next article

Microsoft has announced that it's disabling its unique Drag Tray file sharing experience on Windows 11 after feedback from Insiders. After initially rolling out to a small subset of users a number of months ago, it appears the company is now scrapping the concept in favor of something else.

"Based on feedback, we're removing the experience in this build," Microsoft says. "We're continuing to explore improvements in this area and look forward to sharing more about a future replacement experience in a later update."

The Drag Tray experience was a unique way of sharing files from the File Explorer on Windows 11. It has been in testing for well over a year, and appeared at the top of the screen whenever a user grabbed a file with their cursor. Users would be able to drag the file to the top of the screen and drop the file into an app to instantly share it.

The feature works well on paper, but users online complained about the feature when it first began rolling out, with some calling it frustrating and annoying. While some users found it useful, most users did not like its implementation and sought out guides to disable it.

Windows 11 features multiple ways of sharing files. Most users share files by right-clicking on the file in particular, and clicking share, which opens a dedicated share UI window that makes it easy to send the file to contacts or apps that are installed. The drag tray was supposed to be a faster and easier to use alternative.

Microsoft hasn't yet revealed what will replace the Drag Tray, if anything. While the company says that it's exploring improvements in this area, there's no guarantee that the Drag Tray in this implementation will survive. Given the pushback it received from users originally, it's unlikely to return in its current form.

If you're using Windows 11 with the Insider Program, you'll notice the Drag Tray is gone as of the latest preview builds. If you're running production builds of Windows 11, Drag Tray is still available, but it's likely only a matter of time before Microsoft removes it from shipping builds of the OS too.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.