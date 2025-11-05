Microsoft takes a swing at Ninite with its own multi-app install package feature powered by the Microsoft Store

The online Microsoft Store now supports creating a single install package for multiple apps at once, similar to Ninite, but powered by the Microsoft Store.

Multi-app install support on the Microsoft Store website
You can now select and download multiple apps at once using the Microsoft Store. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft has introduced a handy new feature to the online Microsoft Store that lets you create one-click install packs for multiple apps at once. The process makes downloading and installing multiple apps in one go a breeze, compiling them all into a single download that you run once and have the Microsoft Store handle.

As of today, when you visit the Microsoft Store in your browser, you'll see a new "Multi-app install" button that brings you to a list of apps that have been categorized for easier viewing. From here, you can select the apps you want to compile into a multi-app install package, and clicking "Install selected" will download an .exe file that you can run on your PC that will hand-off the heavy lifting to the Microsoft Store app.