Microsoft takes a swing at Ninite with its own multi-app install package feature powered by the Microsoft Store

You can now select and download multiple apps at once using the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has introduced a handy new feature to the online Microsoft Store that lets you create one-click install packs for multiple apps at once. The process makes downloading and installing multiple apps in one go a breeze, compiling them all into a single download that you run once and have the Microsoft Store handle.

As of today, when you visit the Microsoft Store in your browser, you'll see a new "Multi-app install" button that brings you to a list of apps that have been categorized for easier viewing. From here, you can select the apps you want to compile into a multi-app install package, and clicking "Install selected" will download an .exe file that you can run on your PC that will hand-off the heavy lifting to the Microsoft Store app.

In our testing, the feature is very streamlined. The .exe that is downloaded doesn't even include an interface you have to navigate through. You just run the installer, and the Microsoft Store opens and begins downloading all the apps you've selected. It's very good, and is a clear swing at popular multi-app install programs like Ninite.